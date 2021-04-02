How Barry Allen Will Change In The Flash 2022 After The Snyder Cut

Zack Snyder’s Justice League redeemed The Flash and how

Director Zack Snyder’s Justice League was finally released last month and it redeemed our beloved DCEU superheroes, including the Flash. The storyline, plot, and not to forget, those slow mos took Flash to another level. One can never forget Snyder’s interpretation of the speed force. Unjustly reduced to comic relief in the theatrical cut of Justice League, we see The Flash in full force in the four-hour-long Snyder Cut. Further, the movie closes on such a magnificent cliffhanger that it leaves several archs’ for the Flash sequel.

It’s when Mother boxes completed the Unity and the Darkseid was on the verge of invading Earth, Barry broke his rule and ran faster than the speed of light reversing the time. Does that mean Flash can change whatever has happened in the past, which eventually will change the future? Yes!

The Flash will travel back in time

This is no assumption; this is something the Flash did in the Snyder’s Cut Justice League. He ran faster than light and rewound the time by a few seconds before Unity could be completed. Imagine when in the upcoming Flash movie, instead of just bringing back a few seconds, he does it on a larger scale as he returns to his childhood when his mother was murdered. He might save his mother like in the Flashpoint but will also hinder a lot of timelines.

The DCEU Flash can use 2 types of Time Travel. One is the one he uses in ZSJL which is reversing time and he can only do this if he wants to go back moments earlier. The other is actual extensive Time Travel for when he wants to jump back years. He has to wait for the planets- pic.twitter.com/6WJSiPpxiE — Trashyy Ω (@Trashyy05) March 24, 2021

Barry Allen and Iris West: Love at First Sight

Snyder’s Cut didn’t just give us an overview of the superpowers or side effects that come along with the speed of Flash. But it also gave Barry Allen love at first sight in Iris West. Getting to see this story continue in Flash 2 while messing up with the timeline would add higher stakes to their story.

Barry Allen and Iris West were introduced in Snyder’s Cut when the scarlet speedster first sees her outside the pet store where he goes for a job interview. During his interview, Iris gets into a car accident, it’s when Flash uses his superpowers and saves her from a massive accident.

Kiersey Clemons as Iris West is all set to reprise her role in the upcoming Flash sequel.

If we go by the Flashpoint comic, we can expect Iris and Barry to get married; not only that, Iris will be Bart Allen’s grandmother and Wally West’s aunt. If only, director Andy Muscietti decides to add these elements to his time travelling tale.

The Flash Is Not Just Powerful But Brilliant

It won’t be wrong to consider Flash one of the most powerful superheroes. But considering his genius mind, he is also one of the brightest minds among all the DC superheroes. Zack Snyder’s Justice League introduces Barry as a criminal justice student who later becomes a forensic CSI for the Central City Police Department. He got into this domain to save his father Henry at any cost, who is believed to be responsible for his mother’s murder.

Though Henry asked Barry to leave him there and try doing ‘something more meaningful’, Barry sticks to his aim. Towards the end of Snyder Cut, he tells his father that he got his foot in the door. This also frames a sentimental feeling between the father and the son, which is similar to the Flash comic and could be seen building further in the sequel.

The Flash vs. The Flashpoint

Now, if we look at it The Flash movie seems to be going on the Flashpoint’s footprints. But, the director Muscietti has said several times that the movie will take a different direction than the comic. During the DC FanDome event last year he said that the upcoming Flash movie would be ‘a version that the viewers cannot expect’.

Furthermore, Muscietti added that his movie will not be anything close to that the DC fans have ever come across. Talking about the DC Multiverse the IT and IT 2 director has said the film ‘will take you to a place where the DC Universe hasn’t gone before, so it’s very exciting.’

The Flash sequel is expected to cast both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s Batman. This is not it; Sasha Calle can be seen in her new version of SuperGirl. Ron Livington will now act as Barry Allen’s father, and Ian Loh will play the young Flash. There are two mystery roles: Derry Girl(s) Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Brazilian-Italian-American actor Rudy Mancuso.

The Flash movie is believed to be released on 4th November 2022, and this time will definitely pass even slower than the Flash slow mos in the Snyder’s Cut. Until then, we have other exciting DC projects coming up like The Suicide Squad 2 and Robert Pattinson’s Batman.