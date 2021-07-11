The Punisher Will Be First Ever MCU R-rated Show

Not Deadpool 3 but Jon Bernthal’s, The Punisher from Netflix might be the first ever MCU R-rated show on Hulu.

Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to touch a remarkable milestone by making Deadpool 3 its first R-Rated movie franchise. The movie was confirmed by Marvel Studios’ President, Kevin Feige, and most importantly, Deadpool 3 will be a part of the MCU.

Ryan Reynolds will reprise his role as Deadpool in Deadpool 3 and continue to be as foul-mouthed as he has been in the previous two movies. But, above all, he will be keeping his R-rating, making it the first-ever R-rated MCU project. When asked about the R-rating of the film, Kevin Fiege said:

“It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now… It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”

The list of R-Rated movies for MCU can have several other names too, and one such name could be the Punisher. Some rumours suggest that the Punisher could be the first-ever R-rated MCU show on Hulu.

There are no official sources to support the claim of Punisher becoming R-rated. But, the TV show portraying Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, a.k.a Punisher as a violent vigilante, satisfies all the parameters of qualifying as an R-rated character.

The rights of Punisher are in the hands of Kevin Feige, who has made no official statements about making the show R-rated as of now. Though he has said that Punisher will return to the screen with new episodes, but with so much happening in the MCU already, Punisher does not seem to fit the schedule any time soon.

As of now, Deadpool 3 is the only R-rated part of the MCU whenever it releases. However, it is believed that currently, the script of Deadpool 3 is being worked on and then seeing so many things coming shortly, Deadpool will most likely begin production in late 2022.

Fans are dying to see the sequel of Netflix shows, Daredevil and The Punisher. Speculations suggest that Jon Bernthal will be becoming a part of the MCU soon. He might make his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Rumours also suggest that Bernthal will be a part of the Disney+ series, Moon Knight. There may or may not be seasons of the Punisher after the show heads to Hulu. But, there are chances that the Punisher will see some growth once the character starts its casting under the MCU.

Jon Bernthal has said that he is looking forward to being back as Frank Castle, a.k.a The Punisher, as soon as possible. After all, Bernthal did all the justice to the Frank Castle character and hence continues to stay etched in the hearts of his fans.

If the Punisher makes it to Hulu as MCU’s first R-rated show, it would be a well-deserved step. But, even if it doesn’t, all the Punisher fanatics are focused on is the return of Frank Castle on the screen with the same rage and vigilantism.