The Punisher To Land On Hulu Rather Than Disney+

With Daredevil and other Marvel TV shows likely to head to Disney+, The Punisher is expected to appear on Hulu.

The Punisher remains to be one of the most famous Marvel TV series. Until now, these shows were available on Netflix, but recently Netflix has announced that they will no longer stream Marvel content on their platform. So, it seems Hulu will be the new spot for Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle.

Marvel TV Shows bid goodbye to Netflix

All the Marvel TV series – Daredevil, The Punisher, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage and The Defenders will not be available on Netflix post 28th February 2022. The rights of these shows will return to Disney and this will mark an end to the partnership between the two streaming giants.

Now, if you try to watch The Punisher on Netflix, it shows a disclaimer that this show is available till 28th February. Now, the question arises where will these amazing shows go? Disney has given no official statement on that, but Deadline suggests that these shows will either land on Disney+ or Hulu.

Hulu which typically is the home to all the “adult content” seems like the apt fit for these Marvel TV series. But, if we take into consideration the violence and the dark themes that these shows have and the upcoming Moon Knight show will have, Disney+ can also stream these shows.

The Punisher is more brutal than Daredevil and Moon Knight

Recently, in an interview, Kevin Feige mentioned the maturity and violence Moon Knight will have and they are not thinking of pulling back the show. He mentioned it’s just a tonal shift and they are just broadening their horizons.

“He’s brutal. It’s been fun to work with Disney Plus and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do. There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’ No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight.”

If these points are taken into consideration then Disney could be the new home to all the action-packed TV shows coming from Netflix. Also, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil makes the most sense with Hawkeye, after Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin has made his debut in the latter.

Disney is expected to announce a new streaming home for Marvel's Netflix series 'soon' ⏱



(via @DEADLINE | https://t.co/rYwvhYnNG7) pic.twitter.com/apjSHDSIHr — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 11, 2022

Frank Castle will continue on Hulu

The most crucial call for any show to be streamed on Disney+ will be for The Punisher. Though it has the same vigilante theme as Daredevil and probably the same as The Moon Knight, the brutality and blood in the show are a step ahead of the remaining Marvel shows.

While on one side all the Marvel shows coming on Disney will make a complete package, there are chances that The Punisher will be separated from the deck. Geekosity’s Mikey Sutton reports Frank Castle will continue his barbaric killing spree on Hulu, while others will stream on Disney+.

Now, when Daredevil and Kingpin are in the MCU, the chances of The Punisher entering the MCU and going on to season 3 of the show are more than ever. It is yet to be seen, where will the show continue its journey. The news will be confirmed in the while, probably before Netflix wipes the Marvel shows away.