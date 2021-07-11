The problem with the Flash trying to fix a failing DC franchise

Andy Muschietti is currently helming the DC Flash movie with Ezra Miller as Barry Allen. The movie is currently being shot in London and is supposed to arrive in theatres in November next year. But a lot hinges on WB’s eternal battle to create a new DCEU without Zack Snyder.

After a solid start with Man of Steel and Batman Vs Superman, Wonder Woman and Aquaman showed the heights the new DCEU could go to as both the movies reached the billion-dollar mark in box office revenue. But the brooding dark tones of Zack Snyder’s DC movies were not so well received by WB executives, who looked over at Disney and Marvel’s success with the MCU and their fun, optimistic themes. So they fired Snyder and Joss Whedon completed the box office bomb-Justice League.

The Flash is key to DC’s future

But here begins the problem with DC. For all his faults, Snyder had a well-built plan for how the DCEU would shape up and after firing him they were left without an architect. Wonder Woman 1984 was a critical and commercial disaster while older DC movies separate from the canon like Birds Of Prey and Shazam didn’t blow anyone away as well.

So DC’s Flash is now at a very critical stage. If the upcoming DC movies fail as well, it could mean the end of WB’s DC franchise for a long time. For instance, George Clooney’s Batman was so terrible that WB cancelled all its sequels and shut down all their DC projects till seven long years after Christopher Nolan breathed new life by making Batman Begins. It is highly likely if the Flash, The Suicide Squad, and Aquaman fail, WB shuts down DC again for a long time.

The big problem with DC’s The Flash

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s article titled “Behind Warner Bros.’ Search for a Black Superman” dated May 5, the writers have said that the snyderverse might have seen its final good day with Zack Snyder’s Justice League and now the Flash will try to create a new DC universe. But the problem with that approach is at its core.

They aren't hard rebooting the DCEU.



When DC uses Snyder’s castings to erase his canon, it doesn’t make much sense to the general audience. Because the more Wonder Woman and Aquaman movies they make, the public will ask why is all this not leading to more Justice League movies.

WB then might have to resort to just making solo franchises, like what they are doing with Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s The Batman. The Batman is not connected to any other DC universe and exists as its own thing.

Not giving Snyder fans more of what they want

Also, the irony of using his Flash to remove his universe might not be well received. The Snyder fandom is one of the most passionate fandoms in the world and their fight for his version of Justice League was unprecedented.

By not giving them more of what they want it is just leaving money on the table while they move on to his Army Of the Dead universe, which according to the Nielsen streaming numbers was head and shoulders above recent streaming movies and a smash hit.