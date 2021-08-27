The Matrix: Resurrection – What’s Inside The Unseen Trailer Of Keanu Reeves Starrer

It has been almost two decades since the Sci-fi thriller The Matrix trilogy came to an epic conclusion. Though the leading characters (Neo and Trinity) met an unfortunate fate in the last iteration, there was always an anticipation of their return. Rightly so, the teasing game has ceased on how and when will Reeves and Moss essay their respective roles in the coming instalment. Warner Bros. has recently bombarded the attendees of Comic-Con with an exciting piece of an update on their upcoming venture. With this, let us update you on what will the new Matrix unravel.

The details of unreleased Trailer

Sadly, at present, the trailer has not surfaced online for the commoners instead an exclusive premiere of it was done at the Comic-Con. So, here is what the trailer entailed.

The opening scenes feature a therapeutic session taking place in a future version of San Francisco between Neil Patrick Harris‘ character and Neo. Reeves questions Neil “Am I Crazy?” to which Neil responds “We don’t use that word in here.” It appears that he is trapped in the fake world like in the earlier parts of Matrix. The overall scene setup speaks volumes about Neo’s discomfort with where he is. The scene cuts to the café where he meets Trinity and then he questions her “Have we met?”

In another shot, we see blue pills spilling in the sink with “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane playing in the background. The next shot opens up with Neo staring in the mirror reflection and then gradually the reflection distorts and turn into an older version of him. A young Morpheus played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II emerges telling Neo “Time to fly” while handing him a red pill. The final shot cuts to the dojo on a lake where both are talking and then Neo hits young Morpheus so hard that he is flung out of the room. Conclusively, the most awaited fast-paced action scene commences.

What will unravel in The Matrix 4?

Even though the trailer has dropped giving us a glimpse of action-packed scenes of the upcoming iteration, the plot, however, remains hazy. Previously, Keanu has shared some details about it giving us something to wrap our heads around. According to the actor, the movie will explore a love angle narrative that will be equally inspiring. He says,

“It’s another version of a call to wake up. It entertains, great action, and all will be revealed.”

The movie is directed by Lana Wachowski and the screenplay is co-written by Wachowski, The Lazarus Project writer Aleksandar Hemon, and Cloud Atlaswriter David Mitchell. Unsurprisingly, alike Keanu they have also been reluctant to share any juicy details about the movie. Signaling that we have to wait for the release of the movie.

Who is joining Resurrection alongside Reeves and Carrie Ann-Moss?

This extraordinary saga has the most stunning cast ensemble of all time. The film will include fabled names like Jada Pinkett-Smith as Niobe, Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson, and Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian. Apart from this newcomers include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as a young Morpheus, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, and Toby Onwumere.

The movie is slated to release on 22nd December this year in the theatres.