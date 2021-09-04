The Matrix: Resurrection Plot Leak Reveals New Timeline

Keanu Reeves’ sensational sci-fi thriller The Matrix trilogy was a phenomenal movie that felt ahead of its time from 1999 through 2003 release. With action-packed scenes and intricate plotlines, the movie still grips the mantle of a visual treat to the audience. Eighteen years later, the fourth installment The Matrix: Resurrection will carry forward the legacy and once again take us on an enigmatic ride. But here is the catch, the plot has already been leaked. And mind you, this is not a gimmick but a legitimate source who has got his hands on the entire plot. So, let’s delve deep.

Sixty years ahead of the Revolution

WorldofGeekdom, also known as the Dragon Ball Youtuber Geekdom101, has a proven track record of leaking the plots of movies online. The feather on his caps includes the leaks of Godzilla Vs Kong, Snake Eyes, and many more. A few days back, on the YouTube video, the channel claimed to have access to the storyline of TM4, he explicitly leaked the plot. But the video was deleted later as Warner Bros. struck a copyright claim. Which does speak volumes about its legitimacy.

According to the leak, the movie’s beginning traces similar lines as that of the first iteration where Agents are hunting a character named “Bugs” essayed by Jessica Henrick. It also explains the return of Morpheus but of course not the one we saw in the original trilogy. Ostensibly, when Neo updated the Matrix, he created a “bootleg copy” of Morpheus. This new Morpheus now works as an Agent.

The fundamental narrative of the movie explores a love angle, where Neo embarks upon the journey of finding Trinity who is still alive. Keanu’s character has a little remembrance of his early life as the movie picks the thread sixty years ahead of the 2003’s The Matrix Revolution. While navigating through the fragility of humans and machines bonds, Neo attempts to be “The One” yet again in the upcoming sequence. But the twisting ends unveils, that Trinity has the power of “The One”.

More so, the leading antagonist is essayed by Neil Patrick Harris who portrays the character of The Analyst. At the same time, is also Neo’s therapist.

A probable fifth iteration

The movie will close with Neo taking the control of the Matrix and accepting the realities. Also, since it has been churned many a time about focusing the coming sequel on the relationship of Neo and Trinity, the movie will offer a happy ending to the characters. As the saga is continuing after almost two decades, it would be absurd to not explore the possibilities any further. So, according to the trusted sources of Giant Freakin Robot, TM4 will conclude on a cliff-hanging note. Which directly suggests a sequel in this odyssey.

Character’s role revealed

There are certain characters whose storyline remains under the curtain. One such name is Christina Ricci. According to the leaks, her character is a representative for Warner Bros. She is also the boss of the company where Neo works at. In due course, Neo will join the same company as a game developer.

So far, the leaks hint this meta film to be another blockbuster of Keanu Reeves. As a fact, we aren’t far from the truth.

The Matrix: Resurrection hits the theatres on 22nd December and will also stream digitally on HBO Max.