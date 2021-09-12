The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Confirms The Plot Leak

The first trailer of the highly-awaited The Matrix Resurrections dropped on September 9. It seems like old Neo will face his past in a Matrix 4 confirming recent plot leaks

The first trailer of The Matrix Resurrections or Matrix 4 finally arrived on September 9 confirming some leaks. This was after its interactive teaser trailer release on September 7. The pills are back in their original avatars along with the vertical scrolling codes and we can’t keep calm.

Watch: The Matrix Resurrections | Official Trailer | HBO Max

Video Credits: HBO Max

The Matrix Resurrections Teaser Trailer

The teaser trailer of the movie was released on September 7. And it featured more than just the characters, it featured us. Warner Brothers took the concept of teasers to a whole new level involving the audience in it. Based on the pill the user (you) chooses, either red or blue, it will generate 180,000 possible teaser videos for the movie. A voice-over directed at the user presents the time of the day in real-time.

Right before the teaser trailer came out a leak that was taken down for copyright issues made its way to the internet. The Matrix 4 leak spoke about a new timeline and now looking at the trailer it seemingly confirms the leak. Read it here…

The Matrix Resurrections Trailer

The trailer opens with Thomas Anderson’s (Keanu Reeves) words, “I’ve had dreams that weren’t just dreams.” These words take us back to the first Matrix (1999) when Anderson AKA Neo “wakes up” after being injected with the tracer in the “dream”. Only after Trinity pulls it out does he realize that it wasn’t a dream.

We see Neo meet Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) who is somehow alive despite her death in the hovercraft crash in The Matrix Revolutions. It might be that this is not the same Trinity we know but rather a projection of Neo’s mind (why we say that Trinity is a construct is because there is a scene in the trailer where we see codes dripping from her face while Neo holds her hand), in which case, the matrix in The Matrix Resurrections can be a separate construction, a life-support system, created specifically for Neo to sustain his mind while the machines work to “resurrect” his body.

This makes sense as the last time we saw him was when the machines carried him into the heart of Machine City towards the end of The Matrix Revolutions. We see Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the apparent replacement for Lawrence Fishburne’s Morpheus as the Chosen One’s mentor.

The World of Matrix

Video Credits: WatchMojo.com

Neo is constantly trying to make sense of the world around him by having the blue pills. The rabbit tattoo returns, this time on the arm of the Asian girl who arrives to take him in. We all remember the words that flash on Neo’s computer screen, right? “Follow the white rabbit.” –Matrix (1999) The agents will return and let’s hope to have at least a cameo from the great Hugo Weaving. The action sequences look stunning, especially the run-on-wall move, Neo blocking bullets mid-way in the air and maneuvering a missile mid-air towards a helicopter. The previous three movies were limited by the technology of the time. But now with the advancement in visual effects, The Matrix Resurrections should deliver as expected from the POV of a futuristic world controlled by machines and run on codes.

The Cast

Returning cast members include Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson (2003’s The Matrix Reloaded). New cast members include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, and Neil Patrick Harris.

The Matrix Resurrections releases exclusively in theatres worldwide and on HBO Max (for the first month) on December 22, 2021.