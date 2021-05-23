The Man from U.N.C.L.E Shows Henry Cavill Is The Perfect James Bond

While Henry Cavill stint as Superman is in question he’s fan favourite Witcher. The character is equally famous among the gaming community and the general audience and so is his fans love. Cavill’s fans want to see him in EVERYTHING! And we mean like everything, he’s already the Geralt of Rivia, our Man of Steel, the curly-haired Sherlock Holmes and now fans are rallying him up to be the next James Bond aka agent 007.

Watch: The Man From U.N.C.L.E. Official Trailer #1 (2015)

Henry Cavill has had a mixed bag of a career

Cavill, best known for portraying Clark Kent/ Superman in Zack Snyder’s DC trilogy has had a mixed bag of a career. Neither is he an absolute star nor is he some lesser-known actor. In fact, at one point in his career, Esquire called him the unluckiest star in Hollywood. But not anymore!

Cavill has appeared in big franchises such as Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible and Netflix’s The Witcher series but has not been a mainstay as a lead in a big movie franchise except DC. So while speculation runs around on what he might do next, fans think it is time for him to make the jump and play the next James Bond, after Daniel Craig who is retiring after the next release No Time To Die.

The Man from U.N.C.L.E vs James Bond

There’s a Guy Ritchie movie that went under the radar but is a decent Spy Action movie in my eyes. The Man from U.N.C.L.E featured Henry Cavill as a secret agent which closely resembled that of James Bond. He effortlessly plays the cool suave spy who even in the toughest moments can win his battles, which is essential while playing the British Secret Agent.

Danger has never seemed so alluring. #ManFromUNCLE pic.twitter.com/vEyK50FGGp — The Man From UNCLE (@ManFromUNCLE) November 20, 2015

While the movie was a box office flop, the Superman actor’s performance was appreciated. He has the charm to play a secret spy who although troubled by his past but can move on and perform the biggest missions, like in this movie foiling an enemy mission to detonate a nuclear missile which would set back humanity for generations.

The plot for the movie is as follows- At the height of the Cold War, a mysterious criminal organization plans to use nuclear weapons and technology to upset the fragile balance of power between the United States and the Soviet Union. CIA agent Napoleon Solo (Henry Cavill) and KGB agent Illya Kuryakin (Armie Hammer) are forced to put aside their hostilities and work together to stop the evildoers in their tracks. The duo’s only lead is the daughter(Alicia Vikander) of a missing German scientist, whom they must find soon to prevent a global catastrophe.

Related: The Boys Star Karl Urban Preferred As James Bond Over Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill shoud become the next James Bond

The film has an IMDB score of 7.3/10 which is not bad for a Spy Action Thriller but it massively underperformed in the Box Office, earning only around 105 million dollars worldwide for an 85 million dollar budget. The movie failed to break even and hence the plans for future sequels were shelved. But this means that Henry Cavill definitely has the chops to play 007 in the next new Bond franchise after Daniel Craig retires from the role in No Time To Die.

Warner Bros has announced that they will be making a Superman film focussing on a black Superman which casts doubt on Henry Cavill’s DC future. While he may not be completely out as Superman while #restorethesnyderverse is still a thing, he might want to make the step up and portray the famous 007 secret agent, James Bond. Henry Cavill as James Bond is a perfect fit as he is in the right age to make 3-4 movies.