HOLLYWOOD

The Man from U.N.C.L.E Shows Henry Cavill Is The Perfect James Bond

James Bond Henry Cavill
Priyank Singh

Priyank is a die-hard Arsenal and Batman fan, his favorite comic is Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. He loves deconstructing the mythos behind our larger-than-life comic book heroes. Loves listening to electronic music.

Previous Article
Army OF The Dead: Snyder’s Zombie-Heist Feature Is A Technical Win And That’s All
No Newer Articles