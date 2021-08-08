The Kissing Booth 3: Everything You Need To Know

When it is about delivering content, Netflix has got its game afoot. Yet another coming-of-age in the rom-com genre is slated to release very soon. The second instalment of The Kissing Booth which was released in 2020 concluded with Elle being stuck in the dilemma of choosing the college for her graduation.

In a wake of this perplexity, she was to decide whether to go with Harvard (where her boyfriend Noah Flynn is) or pick Berkeley (where her best friend Lee Flynn will be). This hooking plotline unarguably called for another sequel. Since the third iteration was shot back-to-back, the teasing game for a further developed plot was always the talk of the town.

Here is everything you need to know before the sequel hits the screen.

It's official! The Kissing Booth 3 is coming in 2021. pic.twitter.com/e5O4iGofAQ — Netflix (@netflix) July 26, 2020

When and where?

The third iteration of TKB will hit Netflix on 11th August. The nugget of information was communicated by Joey King (Elle) and Joel Courtney (Lee Flynn) in a special clip.

What is in the store for The Kissing Booth 3?

The iteration will delve deep into Elle’s indecision about the college. The previous iteration concluded with Elle lying to the gang. She tells them that she is wait-listed for both Harvard and Berkeley. But in reality, she was selected for both. So, the puzzling decision really shoulders no her. Before she makes her mind, the gang spends a relaxing time on the beach house.

What about Marco and Elle?

Undoubtedly, Marco still has feelings for Elle. In an interview, Zakhar Perez confirms it. He says,

“Yeah, I don’t think he is over Elle at all,”

What the producers plan for the duo is still under the carpet and can only be known when the movie releases.

Watch: The Kissing Booth 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Interestingly, this is the last time we will see the cast ensemble in their respective character. TKB 3 will be the last instalment in this saga.

Joey King has made this piece of information official way back in 2019.

“A pile of clothes, 5 deflated birthday balloons, a covered tattoo, a wig, and my last day as Elle Evans in South Africa. Thanks for the memories,”

Joey King confirms The Kissing Booth 3 will be released in summer 2021 🙌🏾https://t.co/MP41MJcAv2 pic.twitter.com/P5goAGuTtm — PopBuzz (@popbuzz) November 16, 2020

Who is in the star cast?

As the sequel was in tandem with the second part, we will be seeing a lot of familiar faces reprising their roles.

Joey King as Elle Evans, Joel Courtney as Lee Flynn, Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Chloe, Taylor Zakhar Perez as Marco, and Meganne Young as Rachel, Molly Ringwald as Mrs Flynn.

As of now, no official news has been communicated about any fresh faces making a way in the coming sequel.

Can we read The Kissing Booth 3?

As we know the trilogy is based on the book that goes by the same name penned by Beth Reekles. The sad news is that the fans won’t be able to read any more about the lives of Elle, Lee, and Noah. Reekles penned only two stories. The audience can only read the first two i.e TKB and TKB: Going the Distance. The third one is directly adapted into the Netflix movie.

Video Credits: Beth Reekles

The movie does sound jam-packed with all the sweet moments that audiences demand from a decent rom-com. Quite likely, the preceding parts in the franchise were mind-blowing too. Hence, it would be safe to assume that the coming sequel will trace the same line as its predecessors and end the series on a high note.

The Kissing Booth and The Kissing Booth 2 are available on Netflix to stream.