The James Bond Debate: Always A Bond Girl, Never A 007

In a contemporary world, where everything is viewed from the kaleidoscope of diversity, inclusivity, and gender orientation. There are specific nuances that require no further tweaks to shoulder them at par with topical issues. Daniel Craig’s No Time to Die, which marks the end of tenure for him in the 007 suits was recently bombarded with some such unnecessary noises. Here is an anatomy of why we shouldn’t and hopefully we won’t ever get a female version of James Bond.

NOT UNDER HER WATCH

Since the 1990s, Barbara Broccoli had helmed the James Bond saga along with her half-brother Michael G. Wilson. Over the years, she has expressed nitty-gritty about the future of the Bond character. Of the many things that are still hazy at the moment, there is one such dimension that has been extremely palpable i.e., the gender of James Bond. In her interview with Variety, Broccoli opens up about it. She shares,

“He can be of any color, but he is male. I believe we should be creating new characters for women—strong female characters,” she further says, “I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.”

Related: Without Hugh Jackman, The World Would Never Have Seen The Brilliance Of Daniel Craig’s 007

Evidently, in the upcoming 007 remakes diversified version of Bond may take you back, but don’t hold your breath for female James Bond, at least not under Barbara’s watch. Craig too jumped in to share his thoughts when asked in an interview about the possibility of a gender-swapped version of Bond in the coming iterations. He told Radio Times,

“The answer to that is very simple. There should simply be better parts for women and actors of color. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”

Actors like Priyanka Chopra, Emilia Clarke, Gillian Anderson, and Idris Elba in the past have been vocal about their interest to portray Bond. It appears, as of now, they will have to hold their horses.

Quite truly, in pursuit of inclusivity, certain subtleties should stay unchanged to honor the very essence of it. In a chase of bartering the originality with inclusivity doesn’t make much sense when plenty could be done to offer women a high pinnacle.

Should James Bond be a woman? Daniel Craig says: “The answer to that is very simple. There should simply be better parts for women and actors of color. Why should a woman play Bond when there should be a part just as good as Bond, but for a woman?” https://t.co/QY6LBql2oj pic.twitter.com/U1c2BFvJnw — IndieWire (@IndieWire) September 21, 2021

ADDRESSING THE DEFICIT JAMES BOND FEMALE ROLE

Sweeping these debates aside, there is one facet in the Bond franchise that requires attention. And from the trailer of No Time to Die, it appears it has been addressed. The upcoming movie offers women a better platform that was long due. According to Ana De Armas, the actor who plays Paloma in the upcoming instalment, the movie is “another step toward giving women a more powerful and strong place in the films.” More so, Fleabag’s fable Phoebe Waller-Bridge was roped in the writing team to “treat the women properly”.

Video Credits: Only Natural Diamonds

These actions by the production houses speak volumes about evolutions the Bond’s team envisages for the women. And decade ahead we might see women taking a central role in the franchise but it would be jejune to believe a female James Bond. Let us know what do you think about it.