The Future Of Sony’s Spider-Man Characters Coming In The MCU

Sony has an underrated number of Spider-Man characters under its name. In fact, Sony had rights over Spider-Man too. However, the latest deal between Marvel and Sony has let the former use many of the latter’s characters in its movies. But that’s not the end of it. So what does the future hold for the Spider-Man franchise and its numerous characters?

TWO DIFFERENT SPIDER-MAN UNIVERSES

Sony and Disney-owned Marvel have their separate worlds, both huge. And as far as Spider-Man is concerned, the debate has been going on for quite some time. Sony has the rights Spider-Man as well as most of the characters from Spider-Man’s world. Moreover, it still owns the Spider-Man games and other properties as well.

Furthermore, the popularity of Venom has provided Sony with the much-needed confidence to go ahead with its Spider-Man universe i.e. Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (SPUMC). We already have Venom: Let There be Carnage which is followed by Morbius. FYI, Morbius will have Michael Keaton’s the Vulture as is evident from the trailer. However, we do not know whether it will be a cameo or more. We also have, Aaron Taylor-Johnson whom Sony will cast as Kraven the Hunter in his own film.

On the other hand, we have Disney (now owns Marvel) that has now acquired the rights to all Marvel’s characters on Netflix i.e. Daredevil, Punisher, and more. And it owns many Spider-Man characters too including Spider-Man. However, with Spider-Man: No Way Home being Tom Holland’s last appearance as the web-slinger, Disney must be wondering how to carry forward Spidey’s franchise.

SONY AND DISNEY TOGETHER

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be the greatest “multiverse” crossover between Sony and Disney. We know that early characters from the Raimi movies as well as The Amazing Spider-Man franchise are coming back. These include Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro. We have confirmed reports [and trailer] of the return of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

The movie is strong proof of both the production giants’ willingness to come together to give the people what they love. Keeping that in mind, preserving rights is totally up to them. And it makes sense that Sony is reluctant to give up the rights of Spider-Man, a character that, under its umbrella, made its way to the big screen.

THE PAST AND THE FUTURE

Things didn’t turn out well in 2019 when Disney and Sony sat to sort things out. Word spread that Spider-Man would be exiting the MCU and returning to Sony. Fans were really worried. However, both reached a positive conclusion and Spider-Man remained.

Whether Disney acquires the rights of Sony’s Spider-Man characters or not, the outcome is still “of cosmic proportions.” A larger multiverse is open for exploration especially with the return of Spider-Man who is the base of the deal. What remains to be seen is what will Disney do in order to get the rights, how will it secure the MCU, and what it is willing to offer Sony in return.

CROSSOVERS

Spider-Man have lots to offer his fans it will allow the MCU to bring out more from the character rather than using him like a “side-kick.” Spider-Man is one of the most loved superheroes of all time. And fans can never get enough of his swinging. Period. We can even get more What If seasons. Even an animated Spider-Man series in the MCU! Imagine the possibilities!