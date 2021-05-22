Everything You Need To Know About FRIENDS Reunion

The Friends Reunion will make you cry, a lot

HBO Max has finally released the full trailer for the highly anticipated Friends: The Reunion. And if you’re a friends fan, there will be tears shed as the trailer showcases all the actors reenacting some classic scenes and discussing their favorite moments.

Friends: The Reunion | Official Trailer | HBO Max

The Friends Reunion finally arrives on HBO Max

For a long time fans of the hit, HBO/NBC sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S have been demanding a reunion with the original 6 actors Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler), David Schwimmer (Ross). And finally, HBO Max has delivered. The one-hour special will premiere exclusively on Warner Media’s streaming service on May 27th titled Friends: The Reunion.

Friends Reunion Exclusive! Go Inside the ‘Emotional’ HBO Max Special with the 6 Stars https://t.co/Fg7zBkt0ep pic.twitter.com/Zxno1Uo25c — People (@people) May 19, 2021

The Friends discuss whether Rachel and Ross were on a break

One of the funniest, iconic and recurring plotlines from the series were whether Ross and Rachel were really on a break. While some feel Rachel was right and some feel Ross was right, this time we get a perspective from the cast, most of them say that they were on a break while Matt Leblanc hilariously disagrees. The segment is hosted by James Corden who also hosts The Late Late Show. This segment will also feature more discussions about various plotlines and their favorite moments.

Friends Reunion will feature the return of the iconic Game of Trivia

In season 4 of the series, we were treated to the hilarious Game Of Trivia to determine if Chandler and Joey could take Monica and Rachel’s big luxurious apartment in the episode “The One with the Embryos.”

The Friends Reunion trailer posted by HBO Max features Schwimmer hosting a short version of the Game Of Trivia in which he asks the group how many pages was the letter Rachel wrote for Ross in the season 4 premiere. Leblanc answers correctly with 18 pages but Aniston points out that it was 18 pages front and back. Feels like The Friends cast loved their scenes. After that, we also get to see some of our favourite recurring characters like Janice (Maggie Wheeler) and Richard (Tom Selleck).

THEY ARE GIVING US SO MUCH 😭 #friendsreunion pic.twitter.com/ukNhz1SaZZ — hbomaxPOP | originals (@HBOMaxPop) May 19, 2021

A table read to reminisce the good old days

The trailer also showcases a table read of the famous scene in which Phoebe finds out about Monica and Chandler when she spots them together from Ross’s apartment with Rachel and screams, ” My eyes, my eyes”. The Cast also discusses how they formed a lifelong bond while working together for 10 seasons while discussing the impact the series had on their lives.

HBO Max offered a sneak peek at the reunion during the virtual WarnerMedia upfront presentation. Schwimmer and LeBlanc appeared to talk up the special. Schwimmer noted that the delay in taping made it even more meaningful for the six stars.

It turned out to be something really special for the fans. I think it’s going to lift a lot of people’s spirits David Schwimmer

LeBlanc further added, “It lifted mine.” Ben Winston directed the special and executive produced it alongside “Friends” executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane, and all original cast members Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer. Emma Conway, James Longman, and Stacey Thomas-Muir co-executive produced. The reunion was shot at their original coffee shop set and the sets for Monica’s apartment. The Friends Reunion drops on May 27th on HBO Max.