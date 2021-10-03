The Flash Trilogy To Bring In More Batman Drama

After almost being in production hell for a decade, fortunes have been kind to the Flash fans. Apparently, WB is so happy with the upcoming movie that they are planning to sign Ezra Miller for a trilogy. Last we saw The Flash was in Zack Snyder’s Justice League later the DC FanDome 2020 brought us the official confirmation of a stand-alone movie.

I will say that for Flashpoint to TRULY be done well, you’d need

– a trilogy

– a #Flash that MANY fans love and right now that’s not the case…#DC #DCEU — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) February 17, 2020

Ezra Miller has signed up for two more Flash movies

Now according to Giantfreakinrobot, Ezra Miller has signed up for two more Flash movies after the upcoming solo movie next year. This means he will have a fully fleshed trilogy of his journey as Barry Allen. Although the director for the future movies is not confirmed, Andy Mushietti might be a safe bet to tell Flash’s story across the three movies.

Watch: Flashpoint- the story from which the Flash film has taken inspiration from

Video Credits: Flash Rojo

Barry Allen will be key to the success of DCEU

A Flash trilogy is the key for a DC future without Zack Snyder, the original architect of the DCEU, and the guy to originally cast Ezra Miller for the role of Barry Allen. The scene in which Flash reverses time after the mother boxes synchronize to save the Justice League and the world was one of the highlights of the four-hour Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Now it is Mushietti’s chance to show what he can do with Barry Allen. The director rose to fame with the two IT movies which were commercially very successful. But aside from that, he doesn’t have anything big in his past directorial efforts, so the Flash movie coming next year will be his first major blockbuster level movie, and he has to deliver.

I just heard #WarnerBros feels so good about #TheFlash



they are trying to put together a deal for a sequel 😱🔥#DC #DCEU pic.twitter.com/MEnbwVuET8 — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) September 16, 2021

Ben Affleck returns as Batman without Snyder

Muschietti said it wouldn’t work as well for Ezra Miller’s Flash to venture into the company of other Batmen without having Affleck as the starting point. “He’s the baseline. He’s part of that unaltered state before we jump into Barry’s adventure,” the director said. “There’s a familiarity there.” This will also be a very interesting project as this will be the first time Miller’s Flash ventures into films without Snyder’s vision. But one thing is for sure be it Affleck or Keaton the Flash Trilogy will ensure a lot of Batman drama.

While the first instalments of Aquaman and Wonder Woman were smashing hits, they played off from Snyder’s original timelines. But Muschietti wants to create a story unique and disconnected as well as connections from other DC films. As WB claims, the theatrical version of Justice League is cannon hence we saw a very lighter-toned down version of Diana Prince in Wonder Woman 1984 which had a mixed reaction. So it is up to Muchietti how well the vision he has created for flash turns out.

Introducing the DC multiverse

DC has planned to introduce the multiverse so that multiple iterations of every character can exist without much thought about what is canon. Ezra Miller’s Flash can travel back and forth in time so his character is essential to introducing multiple timelines.“This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid,” Muschietti said. “It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse.”