The Flash Trailer Fails To Impress – Is Multiverse Worth The Risk

After years in development hell we have gotten our first look at the flash trailer directed by Andy Mushietti and starring Ezra Miller as the scarlet speedster, but does it live up to the hype or look underwhelming?

wish they would be more straightforward about which it is but i guess The Flash has to happen first. DCEU is just so disorganized that it's like, "do i get excited about batman when i don't know which it is or why he's there?" super excited for Leslie Grace's Batgirl in general — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 21, 2021

THE FLASH TRAILER SHOWS TWO VERSIONS OF BARRY ALLEN

We received the first look at the Flash film by DC at their DC Fandome event which showcased some other big-name projects like Black Adam, Aquaman 2, and The Batman were also shown. The trailer for the Flash film shows two versions of Flash going to Michael Keaton’s Batman’s Batcave. The whole footage is shown while Keaton is talking about how did the Flash end up in this uniquely weird timeline where everything has collided.

Then we see two versions of Flash as well as Supergirl who is portrayed by Sasha Calle. While the post-production for this project has not been going on for long, the teaser looks especially janky. Flash’s suit looks bad and so do other elements of the teaser. Time will tell if the film looks different after post-production.

THE POTENTIAL STORY FOR THE FLASH

The teaser also shows Barry Allen going to his childhood home when his mother was still alive. Which is a significant part of the original Flashpoint comic in which he tries to save his mother but messes up the whole world while doing so. It will be interesting to see how they implement that storyline in this iteration. The teaser doesn’t show Ben Affleck’s Batman.

THE FLASH WILL INTRODUCE THE DC MULTIVERSE

DC has planned to introduce the multiverse so that multiple iterations of every character can exist without much thought about what is canon. Ezra Miller’s Flash can travel back and forth in time so his character is essential to introducing multiple timelines.“This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid,” Muschietti said. “It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse.” The Flash trailer shows a sneak peek of the multiverse with Keaton’s Batman meeting up with two versions of Barry and Supergirl.

Video Credits: Screen Rant

WB BETTING HUGE WITH ANDY MUSHIETTI

It is finally Mushietti’s chance to show what he can do with Barry Allen after a slew of big-name directors like Lord and Miller had left the project. The director rose to fame with the two IT movies which were commercially very successful. But aside from that, he doesn’t have anything big in his past directorial efforts, so the Flash movie coming next year will be his first major blockbuster level movie, and he has to deliver.

A risky move

The whole project is a big risk. By trying to create a universe by eliminating the previous ones opens up the movie to a big divide with fans. Recent DC movies while having received positive reviews from critics have failed to impress audiences as The Suicide Squad was a box office disaster. Only time will tell how Andy Mushietti’s Flash becomes a success or a failure. The Flash releases on November 4, 2022.