The Continental: What’s Happening In The John Wick Spin-off

Keanu Reeves’s John Wick franchise is one among those franchises that successfully hinges you till the end. With its fourth iteration in the production stage and fifth in the pipeline, the franchise will soon come to the conclusion. But by the time it wraps with a satisfying ending, there is another rejoicing news to chew over for the fans of JW. A hooking spin-off named ‘The Continental’.

When and where

The series that was quite recently confirmed by Lionsgate, at present in its first season will have three episodes of length 90-minutes each. It will debut on Starz. However, there is no official date for its release.

Plot and the teased plots

The series is set to explore the John Wick universe 40 years before the timeline of the original series. Thereby, not altering the actual premise. It will delve deep to unravel the existence of the renowned hotel of the assassin, The Continental.

In an interview with Deadline, Kevin Beggs, chairman of Lionsgate, shed light on the narrative. He says,

“What we’re exploring in The Continental is the young Winston and how it came to be that he and his team of confederates found their way into this hotel,”

He was hesitant to drop any further details regarding the show. But he did emphasize that franchise’s “incredibly poetic stunt aesthetics” will be brought to the small screen. The series revolves around Ian McShane’s character Winston, but as a fact, he will only be joining it via voiceovers and nothing more.

The Continental will also explore some of the poignant characters’ origin stories that were introduced in the JW franchise. Stahelski teases an intriguing detail about the plot. In his words, “a different perspective on the whole world, it’s coming at it from different characters’ points of view and what the breadth of the world is.”

How is the spin-off different from the original?

Unlike the original, the upcoming series will work its way around different time structures. In short, will cover the tale over a long time stretch than keeping itself restricted to a shorter timeline, for instance, a week or a month. Stahelski shares with Fandom,

“[The series is] about how deep the world goes, and not just about assassins but everything that’s included.”

The cap of the director

The spin-off will be helmed by The Book of Eli filmmaker Albert Hughes. He will be directing the first and third episodes and also be the executive producer for all three. As of now, the director for the second episode is yet to be confirmed. Chad Stahelski who directed the original franchise will helm the spin-off with executive producer cap on his head alongside David Leitch, Keanu Reeves, and screenwriter Derek Kolstad and franchise producer of Thunder Road, Basil Iwanyk. With this male domination at the team, we wonder if the director for the second episode is any female.

John Wick 4 is slated to release on 27th May 2022.