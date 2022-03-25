The Boys To Feature A Civil War Bigger Than MCU

The appearance of Crimson Countess and Soldier Boy in the trailer signals that The Boys will recreate MCU’s Civil War.

Several Supes take their inspiration from the DCEU and MCU. Now, The Boys is not just building a parody of those superheroes but is probably about to rebuild a huge event from MCU’s Captain America: Civil War. The Boys Season 3 trailer, gives a massive hint for an upcoming Civil War between The Seven and Payback, by showing the first look of Crimson Countess and the Soldier Boy.

The Boy's Scarlet Witch Parody, The Crimson Countess 💀



Looks like she hates Homelander pic.twitter.com/kujxDkzuJ7 — Pｪssmaker can't watch #TheBatman (@Massive_Peace) March 12, 2022

Crimson Countess hates Homelander

The show’s trailer that was flagged over 20 Million times on Twitter unleashes the real amount of blood it can splash on our screens. The blood-spattering trailer introduced all the old faces along with some new Supes that will turn the show even more upside-down.

The Boys Season 3 will have five new Supes, out of which two were introduced in the trailer, Crimson Countess and the Soldier Boy. Crimson Countess, who is a parody of MCU’s Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff), appeared in the trailer for only a few seconds but made a huge statement in that fragment itself.

She is at “Brave Maeve’s Inclusive Kingdom” theme park where she shoots at an employee dressed as Homelander whose body then bursts into splashes of blood. This not only shows her Supe powers which are probably something heat-related, but it also shows her defiance against Homelander and in a way towards The Seven.

Payback will reunite to fight The Seven

Crimson Countess was a member of the Payback, a past team similar to The Vought’s Seven. The Seven replaced Payback and Homelander became the successive leader of the gang. Payback is somewhat MCU’s Avengers like The Seven is a parody of DCEU’s Justice League.

Now, when Payback is in the picture, we must know the other new Supe introduced in the trailer was the leader of that platoon, the Soldier Boy. Soldier Boy who is a parody of MCU’s Captain America (Steve Rogers) is speculated to be the strongest of all the Supes.

Yes. I did heard of a bunch called “The seven”. But right now I’m more interested in the bunch call “Payback” pic.twitter.com/vyQqxWQmCH — Jarin 🐝 (@JarinAckles) March 14, 2022

The trailer also subtly signals towards the Soldier Boy being the strongest antagonist in the series. When Jensen Ackles appears in the trailer towards the end, the music drops and gives a more minacious vibe than the entire trailer.

Roadmap to The Boys’ Civil War

Now, when Crimson Countess and Soldier Boy are both in the show, there’s a possibility that the first episode of The Boys season 3 will live upto its name, Payback. Like it is named it will bring the Avenger’s parodical team, Payback into play.

"…Payback is a group of superheroes in The Boys comic that is led by Soldier Boy and includes Stormfront, Tek Knight, Eagle the Archer, Crimson Countess, Mind-Droid, and Swatto. It’s described as the “second most popular superteam” and was created by Vought…"#TheBoys #spnfam https://t.co/mtJZujGva9 pic.twitter.com/RTU9PTclBh — JensenAcklesNews (@NewsAckles) November 7, 2021

Once Payback is in the picture, they might seek vengeance from the team that replaced them, The Seven. And, since five new Supes are joining the show, the other could be the remaining members of Payback.

The other three Payback members who might join are Iron Man’s parody Tek Night, Mind Droid inspired by Vision, and Swato taking after MCU’s Hank Pym.

The Boys will recreate MCU’s Civil War

If The Boys is trying to recreate MCU’s Civil War it means it is going to be a huge event. And, since this Civil War will be in “The Boys” and a faceoff will be between “DCEU’s Justice League” and “MCU’s Avengers”, it is going to be an endless loop of action.

Just watched the airport battle in Captain America: Civil War. Still awesome – makes me 10 years old every time. pic.twitter.com/SzdUxNAhT6 — Bronze Age Babies (@BronzeAgeBabies) March 23, 2022

Not to forget, anything in this show is “diabolical” and if we are talking about action to such an extent, it will be sanguinary.

The Boys Season 3 will start streaming with its first three episodes on 3rd June 2022 on Amazon Prime.