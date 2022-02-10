The Boys Season 4 Announcement Brings More Questions Than Answers

While we were all hooked up and excited about The Boys season 3, the cherry on the cake is we won’t have to wait much for the fourth season. The Boys season 3 which is releasing in June 2022 is a big event in itself. But, now there’s an even bigger event, The Boys Season 4 is all set to begin shooting even before the Season 3 premieres, and if this happens we won’t have to wait for long after this season to see another diabolical segment.

‘The Boys’ Lands Early Season 4 Renewal 🦸‍♂️🎥🎬 https://t.co/X2aBMmnvNy — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) February 6, 2022

The Boys is a must watch

The Boys is one of those shows where even if you take your eyes off for a second, you will lose an action scene. The series is based on an out of the box concept and if you like action, there is no chance that you will not love the flow of the show.

The show is not any normal superhero series, it is more of a parody of your favourite superheroes. There is a team of superheroes called The Seven that is managed by the Vought megacorporation. These superheroes are typically the parody of several MCU and DCEU characters.

Just to give you an idea, the narcissistic maniac, Homelander, who happens to be the lead antagonist of the series is a parody of DCEU’s Superman. Then there is a superhero called A-Train who resembles Flash or The Deep resembling The Aquaman and so on.

FUN FACT: The hit TV series ‘THE BOYS’ pokes fun at Marvel and DC films and their corporate conglomerates despite being a show that streams on Amazon Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/bZxDLGy2Uz — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) February 2, 2022

So, these superheroes act like they care for the people and are there for their welfare but on the inside, they are all cruel and corrupt, at least the majority of them. They are so self-centred that they can even crash the plane, kill random people, and even sexually assault fans.

Expectations keep growing with each season

While The Seven is the antagonist side, the other side that is trying to protect humanity from the wrath of these parodical superheroes is, The Boys. The team is always ready to fight these villains in every possible way and go to their limits to defeat them.

The Boys season 1 came out in 2019 and made the fans go crazy. Season 2 came out in 2020 and was even better than the previous season. Several new faces were introduced and the series took several sharp turns making it hard for fans to wait for Season 3.

I finished #TheBoys Season 2 last night! 10/10 easily one of the best shows I’ve ever watched. It’s VERY Dark and hilarious. Cannot wait for season 3 after that ending! 👀



Homelander & Butcher remain the GOATS.



“I can do whatever the fuck I want” pic.twitter.com/GM6Bg4Mmk2 — Coco 🎮 Pokemon Legends Arceus (@CocoMuir_) November 19, 2020

Season 3 which was expected to come out after a year of the previous season didn’t make it because of the pandemic. But is now ready to finally premiere on Amazon Prime this year in June. This new season will again bring some new superhero parodies and would adopt a controversial Herogasm storyline.

Season 4 in Summers 2023.

Now, when we know season 3 is almost there, the biggest question in our minds was if this will be it for The Boys or after this season we will get another. And, if there is going to be a Season 4, will the show continue its “one year, one episode” policy or we will have to wait for a longer duration.

The Boys is renewed for Season 4

Yayyy 🥳🎉 pic.twitter.com/bPwj39vZOt — Reet 🌈💖 (@deansbestie_) February 5, 2022

So, the biggest update or the biggest rumour now is that The Boys season 4 will begin filming even before Season 3 airs on Amazon Prime. And, if that happens, we will get to see the fourth season somewhere in mid-2023.

Though there is no certainty on that news as of now, it is highly likely as The Boys would like to continue its legacy of bringing a new season every year. So, being on the safer side that the pandemic doesn’t hit their production and the next season can come on time, they might begin with early filming.

For now, we are not that concerned about the Season 4 filming as right now it’s time to gear up for The Boys Season 3 that is coming out on 3rd June 2022.