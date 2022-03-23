The Boys Stoop To A New Low By Enticing Fans With Violence In Season 3 Trailer

The Boys Season 3 trailer is a proof that the show will be bloodier and more diabolical than the previous seasons.

The Boys Season 3 trailer proves that the upcoming season will be the bloodiest season ever. The trailer shows the extent to which the Supes and The Boys will go, resulting in bodies bursting into blood splashes. And, most importantly, The Boys’ leader William Butcher will have laser eyes to fight the Supes.

The Boys Season 3 Trailer

The Boys Season 3 trailer is sheer proof that the show will continue to be the way it started, full of bodies bursting and blood splashing. The first episode of the first season began with A-Train bursting Hughie’s girlfriend, Robin into blood splashes, and now we are on the verge of getting season 3 in June, but has the blood stopped?

To be honest the show became bloodier with Season 2 and the new Season 3 trailer proves it’s going to be the bloodiest ever. The dialogue-less trailer is a series of events moving just a little slower than A-Train, but still, if you blink or don’t give your best you will miss something crucial.

The trailer brings us every signature face in their raw look. Our expectations skyrocketed from the first scene in the trailer itself, Butcher’s laser eyes. Starting from Billy’s ignited eyes it went to Homelander’s wicked smile, gave an emotional touch with Starlight crying and just dropped like a rollercoaster with Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy’s first look.

Five new Supes joining the show

After seeing Captain America’s parodical version of Soldier Boy in the trailer we know there are new Supes in the show. Apart from him we also had a glimpse of Laurie Holden’s Crimson Countess, who is playing the Boys version of MCU’s Scarlet Witch a.k.a Black Widow.

To be exact there are going to be five new Supes joining the Vought’s Superhero Army. The remaining three that we are yet to meet are Supersonic played by Miles Gaston Villanueva, Blue Hawk by Nick Weschler, and Sean Patrick Flannery’s Gunpowder.

All of these new Supes will definitely have their own background story, Soldier Boy injected with the perfected formula for Compound V, Crimson Countess romantically involved with another Supe, Mind-Droid, Supersonic being Starlight’s ex-boyfriend and so on.

Episode 1 – Payback and Episode 6 – Herogasm

All fanatical about the trailer, let’s see what all we know about the show’s episodes. The series will follow the pattern of the previous two seasons. It will have 8 episodes, out of which the names of the two are known.

The first episode is titled “Payback” and we all know what it means by “Payback.” The title of the first episode was shared by Eric Kripke back in 2020, captioning the tweet “You’re Not Fucking Ready.” The first episode will introduce the old faces along with the newest Supe, Soldier Boy.

Then we know the name of the sixth episode, which is titled “Herogasm.” It is probably going to be an episode that you will think twice before watching on your screen, a highly R-rated episode.

The new trailer was flagged over 20 Million times on Twitter

When The Boys Season 2 ended, all of us knew that the next season will be crazier and bloodier. But, at the same time we were skeptical if it will be possible to live up to such high expectations.

In that aspect, seeing the new trailer is a sigh of relief as we know with so much happening in and out of the trailer, The Boys Season 3 is going to be brutal and gore and crazy and more “diabolical” than Season 2.

Talking about gore and brutality, no doubt it has been flagged on Twitter over 20 Million times. The catch is not being flagged, the catch is The Boys being proud of it. The Boys’ official Twitter page tweeted:

“Everyone’s raving that the Season 3 is ‘deeply unhinged’ and asking ‘what the f-ck did we just watch?’,” the show’s account tweeted.

The “Messed up” “Awesome” season comes this June

Though there are no official comments on the Superhero parody show from Amazon, Jack Quaid (Hughie) has got something to say. Quaid said that season 3 is his favourite, it is the most “messed up” season, it will be “awesome,” and he is “proud” of what they have done. He said, “I think this season is our best yet. I’m very biased obviously, but it’s a season that’s even more messed up than the ones we’ve done so far.”

Further adding details about Season 3 he said, “There’s a lot of that signature messed up Boys’ moments. I think we tackle a lot of new territories. I think you see our characters in places that you’ve never really seen them before. I’m just so excited for people to see it. That’s going to be awesome…”

Talking about his overall experience Quaid shared, “I think I had the most fun shooting this season compared to the others because all of the actors now, and the crew, we’re just this big, huge family. It just feels like second nature at this point, and I love it. But I’m really proud of what we did, and I can’t wait for people to see it”

The Boys will start streaming on 3rd June 2022, with three episodes making their way at once. The new episodes will continue to arrive post that every Friday, till the season finale on 8th July.