Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy Mocks Chris Evans’ Captain America

The Soldier Boy’s entry is now confirmed with this new teaser of The Boys Season 3

Season 3 of The Boys has just unveiled its biggest turnaround for the future of the series. If all things work out as expected, you may see Jensen Ackles, the ‘Supernatural’ power pack, playing the new character in the series. The hints for the entry of this new character called Soldier Boy were already painted inside the season 2 ‘history moments’.

According to the plot, the Soldier Boy spinoff has been introduced to bring the infamous ‘The Paybacks’ into the fold. That’s to say, Soldier Boy, which is a portray of Captain America (a little too obvious), is set to bring more Marvel look-alike characters into the coming season.

Season 2 Left us With Lot to Digest

The Boys season 2 left us with a lot to look forward to and a ‘diabolical’ dose of bone-chilling entertainment. Among those bursting heads and insanely unnatural character development of Homelander, there are many hidden twists we have left unexplored. Moreover, the protagonist Billy Butcher is not even close to letting things go to rest for now.

Watch: Jensen Ackles Soldier Boy FIRST LOOK – The Boys Season 3

By now, you all must have got the Justice League gist from our Seven of Vought. The central plot of season 2 was to introduce us to the history of Vought via Stormfront. Her association with Vought since the WW2 and the origin of Compound-V, all were served to us like chips on a long bus ride. The end of Stormfront by Ryan’s laser eyes, like a Stormtrooper by Lightsaber of a Jedi, was undeniably satisfying. But, like the first season’s end, the ending of season 2 was also the calm before the storm.

What to Expect With Jensen Ackles Initiation?

Coming back to the season 3 first-look, Jensen Ackles has been seen working out to get that ripped Steven Rogers look and personality. Not to mention, he has just finished the Supernatural finale season and has shown big-time commitment to fit in the Soldier Boy’s role. Looking at his first-look picture, there are too many similarities between him and the post-Civil War Captain America. In the back-voice, it says “Superheroes are still the good guys”.

What do you guys think about that..?

The Plot Ahead

Is it going to be the reconstruction of Vought’s superhero image after the Compound-V blunder, not to mention the blowing heads every now and then. One thing is clear for now that Soldier Boy will have to work overtime to keep the lease on Homelander. Since Stormfront utterly failed to do that, made things even worse, Soldier Boy is likely to get a tough road ahead. Moreover, there will be another threat waiting for him, the one revealed in the end to be the reason behind those bursting heads.

The last thing Butcher and the crew need is another supe… so we got them a very special one 😈 Jensen Ackles stars as Soldier Boy in the upcoming Season 3 of The Boys. pic.twitter.com/gBMnQNA7UH — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) June 7, 2021

The Victoria Neuman plot sure makes things quite complex. For all I can say, it may turn out to be a small ruckus in front of the undergone ‘coup’ inside Vought. The Soldier Boy was said to be the first superhero that Vought created using Compound-V after the Nazi scientist joined the American league. But he is not the oldest. Before him, Stormfront was created by Nazi Germany, hence her unbearable racism and uttering German as her last words.

Conclusion

Nonetheless, the showrunner Eric Kripke said in an interview how important is to him that the actor should perfectly portray the character. Jensen Ackles embodies all the characteristics he was hoping to see in the Soldier Boy. The costume was designed by Laura Jean Shannon who is well known for her work in the Iron Man series.

It’s obvious that Soldier Boy will have superpowers like Captain America. It has been speculated by some fans that Soldier Boy is more powerful than Homelander. Anyway, they are saying that Soldier Boy played by Jensen Ackles will finally bring order and goodness among the Vought superheroes.

Do you think Soldier Boy will be all good like our Captain America?

Well, I would recommend not to get your hopes up on that… The Boys never disappoints.