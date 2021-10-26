The Boys’ ‘Diabolical’ Season 3 Delayed By Amazon Prime

The Boys season 3 has wrapped up filming that will probably release in the first quarter of 2022 and it will be “diabolical”.

Filming of The Boys season 3 has finally wrapped up and the same was confirmed by its marvellous cast on Twitter. Season 1 took approximately 9 months to hit our screens post the filming of the wrap-up, while season 2 took approximately 10 months. So, we can expect to see The Boys in action somewhere in the first quarter of 2022. Expected in November this year the show is conspicuously missing from streamers the recent lineup.

“SEASON 3 WILL BE MORE DIABOLICAL”

The Boys is one of the most-watched and high-rated TV series on Amazon Prime. It is that superhero series that doesn’t talk about superpowers but the abuse of those superpowers. The out of the box concept of the show is one aspect that gives it an upper hand over other TV series.

The Boys is a parody of popular Marvel and DC superheroes. The show is the right blend of action, plotting, dark comedy, complicated relationships, ethical dilemmas, vicious experiments, and satire. All of this was born in The Boys season 1, the magnitude increased in season 2 and season 3 is expected to be more diabolical and insane.

After the ending of season 2, The Boys fans are extremely impatient to see what lies in the faith of the Supes and the Boys. Though the ending of The Boys season 2 was not a cliff-hanger, it definitely gave fans a lot of questions to ponder on and left a lot of haywire relationships to be resolved in the upcoming season.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN THE BOYS?

The first and the foremost thing for The Boys season 2 would be to pick up from where the last season left after Homelander’s son, Ryan Butcher Ryan was taken into custody by the former CIA deputy director, Grace Mallory for accidentally killing his mother Becca Butcher and leaving Stormfront with no limbs.



Since the first episode is named “Payback” it seems the episode will be just an action episode and while at it Ryan Butcher’s true powers will be revealed. The fight between the Boys and Supes will become more intense, especially the conspiracy between Billy Butcher and Homelander after what happened to Becca and Stormfront.

Starlight would again be under stress to be technically a Supe but still play as an informant for the Boys. Black Noir’s fate would also be revealed in the upcoming seasons after he collapsed due to a nut allergy.

Leaving Butcher and Ryan aside, several other complicated relationships that are expected to be fixed this season would include Homelander and Ryan, Hughie and Starlight, Kimiko and Frenchie. No matter what happens, we can expect the already complicated and action-filled series to touch its epitome.

WHO ALL ARE NEW TO THE CAST?

The cast of The Boys Season 3 would include everyone who stayed alive in season 2. In the Boys, Karl Urban will reprise his role as Billy Butcher, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Tomer Capon as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko, and Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell.

Amongst the Supes Antony Starr will return as Homelander, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Chace Crawford as The Deep, and Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir. The question persists if Aya Cash will return as the violent Nazi Supe, Stormfront in season 3 as she didn’t die in the last one.

Apart from all these centre faces Cameron Crovetti as Ryan Butcher can be expected to play a big, violent role this time. Also, Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett and Claudia Doumit as Congresswoman Victoria Neuman will be reprising their roles in season 3.

Not everybody is old in the cast, several additions include Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess, Nick Wechsler as Blue Hawk, Sean Patrick Flanery as Gunpowder, Katia Winter as Little Nina, and Gaston Villanueva as Supersonic.

In the words of Billy Butcher, The Boys season 3 will be “Diabolical.” So, now all we have to do is wait for the final release date of the new season on Amazon Prime Video.