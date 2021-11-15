The Batman Ending Has Leaked, Shows Riddler’s True Intentions

While details about Matt Reeves’ The Batman have been kept under wraps, some leak often finds its way out to the internet. Now It seems like we might have gotten our hands at the potential ending of Robert Pattinson’s first Batman movie.

The Batman trailer

The ending of The Batman has been revealed

A source named Vieweranon has claimed that the ending of The Batman will involve Paul Dano’s Riddler causing huge damage to Gotham by flooding the entire city. “I wouldn’t call it apocalyptic, but the third act does deal with Riddler setting off bombs in Gotham harbours to flood the city,” the leak reads. “It’s why Batman screams ‘What have you done?!’ in the trailer.”

Scenarios like these have often cropped up in Arkham Knight games where Batman has to defuse a lot of bombs in various locations to prevent Gotham from collapsing. A comic from recent times, Scott Snyder’s Zero Year, begins with Gotham flooded and Batman presumed dead. This might be where The Batman is headed, with the sequel beginning just after Gotham has collapsed and is in need of its Dark Knight.

“What’s black and blue and dead all over?” Did you pick up the clues Riddler put down in the new trailer for The Batman?



Watch it again – https://t.co/mw41kJ6old. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/5k0acqpPeD — The Batman (@TheBatman) October 17, 2021

The trailer goes all-in on a very edgy Dark Knight

The Batman trailer is one of the most interesting trailers we have gotten in recent years and is a very fascinating one to deconstruct. The trailer starts with the Riddler [Paul Dano] getting arrested after leaving one of his classic riddles. Then we get some scenes of Batman going full John Wick in some excellent fight scenes against Gotham thugs.

We are then introduced to Catwoman [Zoe Kravitz] who is shown as the classic cunning type we know from the comics, it appears like Batman and Catwoman might team up at some point in this movie. We also get our first look at the new Alfred [Andy Serkis] who is concerned about Bruce. Bruce is shown to be solving some of Riddler’s many riddles and tries to make sense of it all. We then also get a look at the Penguin [Colin Ferrell] which is the final shot of the trailer in which he gets cornered by Batman.

A story inspired by The Long Halloween and Batman noir

Overall the story seems to be something of a mix between The Long Halloween and Batman Noir. Bruce has to save Gotham from a string of attacks from a mysterious source and his only way of doing so is solving The Riddler’s riddles and using his detective side to uncover the dirty truths of Gotham himself. The trailer indicates it is a completely dark movie very different from recent DC films.

Pattinson said the project felt different and special to him. “For some reason, Batman has always stood out as one of the major characters of the 20th century, and so many people connect with it on such a deep level for so many different reasons,”.

The movie releases worldwide on 4th March next year. Only time will tell if this new risky approach will pay dividends. What are your thought’s about this The Batman leak?