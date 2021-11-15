HOLLYWOOD

The Batman Ending Has Leaked, Shows Riddler’s True Intentions

Priyank Singh

Priyank is an Electronics graduate by day & a writer by night. A die-hard Arsenal and Batman fan, his favorite comic is Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. He loves deconstructing the mythos behind our larger-than-life comic book heroes. Loves listening to electronic music in his free time.

Previous Article
Uncle Ben To Make A Comeback In Spiderman: No Way Home
No Newer Articles