The Bat and The Cat Trailer Gives Away The Riddler’s Endgame

A new trailer has been released for Matt Reeves’ The Batman which is titled The Bat and The Cat. The trailer has new footage of Paul Dano’s The Riddler and shows us more of Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman. And looks like Robert Pattinson’s Vengeance is raging.

The Bat and The Cat trailer

The Bat and The Cat seem to have a relationship:

The striking thing about this trailer is the amount of personality we get to see in Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman. She seems to be a Selina Kyle from the comics, who is with Batman and against him from time to time. But they do seem to have a mutually beneficial relationship. Also, she does have a thing for strays.

She seems to be deceitful and good at lying, but she does help out batman when their motives align. This is the first time we get to see Catwoman in live-action after Anne Hathaway’s version in Christopher Nolan’s 2012 hit The Dark Knight rises, making it almost 10 years since we last saw Catwoman on the big screen. A fun fact about Zoe Kravitz is that she has already played Catwoman in The Lego Batman movie back in 2017.

It goes beyond The Batman

This is just the origin story for both The Bat and The Cat and we will see them explore their dynamic further in upcoming sequels (if it happens). When asked by Empire if Catwoman is the Femme Fatale in Batman, this is what Zoe Kravitz had to say, ”This is an origin story for Selena. So it is the beginning of her figuring out who she is, beyond just someone trying to survive.”

See The Bat and The Cat in 4k right now. Watch the new trailer for #thebatman here: https://t.co/wAkCgGPhpH — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) December 27, 2021

The Riddler’s Endgame is shown

The Riddler’s final move when he fails to defeat Batman is usually to blow up the dams which cause Gotham to be flooded. We have seen this in comics, in the Arkham video games and now we see it in live-action as it is shown that those dams are busted open after the Riddler causes explosions from the bombs he had planted. Then we see Batman lead some citizens of Gotham to safety, which is at the end of the movie.

A year two Batman

“We’ve seen a lot of great stories about Bruce Wayne witnessing his parents’ murder and then trying to find a way to cope with that by perfecting himself into Batman,” explains Reeves. “But I wanted to do a story where he’s already been through the origins and does not yet really know exactly how to be Batman. It is a Year Two story. And I wanted you to connect to him. Not only as Bruce but as Batman.”

Overall the story seems to be something of a mix between The Long Halloween and Batman Noir. Bruce has to save Gotham from a string of attacks from a mysterious source and his only way of doing so is solving The Riddler’s riddles and using his detective side to uncover the dirty truths of Gotham himself. The trailer indicates it is a completely dark movie very different from recent DC films.

The movie releases worldwide on 4th March next year.