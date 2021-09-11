The Bad Batch: All You Need To Know About Season 2

The Star Wars saga is by far the most entertaining franchise of all time. With delving in almost every known space, be it animation or live-action, there is no denying they have always aligned with the audience’s expectations. One of their current ventures included the premiere of the Bad Batch animation series on May 4th. The show wrapped quite recently and was critically acclaimed for its well-crafted story-telling. So, to continue their tradition of delivering edge-of-the-seat experience, Disney+ and Lucasfilm decided to renew The Bad Batch for season 2. Continue reading to find out more.

The official words about the confirmation of S2 were floated by Michael Paul, president of Disney+ and ESPN+. Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney+,” he further added, “As the dedicated streaming home for the Star Wars franchise, we can’t wait for the second season of this fan-favourite animated series.”

In a cumulative 16 episodes journey including the two-part finale, the series has taken us on many adventurous rides. Where the original narrative explored the escapades of Omega in the aftermath of the Clone war, attempting to finding a suitable place in the fast-changing galaxy. Given the sketchy wrap-up of S1, it was very likely that S2 was on the cards. Probably, the upcoming season will pick up the plotline from there on and weave the story further to give a blast ending.

The BB S2 release schedule

The upcoming season will land on Disney+ tracing a similar schedule as its predecessors. As the season has just been announced, the official release date is still not confirmed but it is speculated to premiere in the fall of 2022.

So as the release dates are far, here is the 2021 calendar for other ventures of the Star Wars franchise.

September 22nd, Wednesday: Visions, a Star Wars anthology anime series on Disney+

December 2021: The Book of Boba Fett, a Mandalorian spin-off revolving around infamous bounty hunter and Fennec Shand landing on Disney+.

The anticipated plotline

With the cliffhanging conclusion of S1, the coming season will explore the dilemma of Batch on choosing their side. Either to accompany rebels in their mission or desert the conflict entirely. Since the Empire regime is contradictory to Batch’s ideology, the war will be concentrated in their hands. Trailing the similar line as the previous season, the plotline will also focus on the growing relationship fragility between Crosshair and his siblings.

The casting choice

Official details are extremely thin on the ground but as a lot of characters came out alive in the final destruction of “Kamino Lost”, there will be a lot of fan-favourite returning in the next season.

The list of anticipated actors includes names like Noshir Dalal as Vice Admiral Rampart, Gwendoline Yeo as Nala Se, Stephen Stanton as Admiral Tarkin, Ben Diskin as AZI-3, Dee Bradley Baker as The Batch and the Regs, Michelle Ang as Omega, and Rhea Perlman as Cid.

But before you wait for S2 to hit screens, it would be only plausible to not miss the final season of the Mandalorian as it is expected to connect a lot of dots with the Bad Batch.

The Mandalorian S3 will reportedly drop towards the end of summer in the year 2022.