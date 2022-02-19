The Adam Project: Netflix Repeats ‘Red Notice’ Formula With Ryan Reynolds And Mark Ruffalo

Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo team up for an emotional Sci-fi rollercoaster

Free Guy collaborators Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds bring in Mark Ruffalo to create an emotionally driven Sci-fi adventure that explores the bond between a father and son titled ‘The Adam Project’. Seems like after the successful experimentation with Red Notice that put together three superhero big wigs Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson (Black Adam) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) Netflix is set to repeat the formula. Though this time we have The Hulk aka Mark Ruffalo in the mix.

The trailer showcases Reynolds’ character Reed meeting a younger version of himself through utilizing a time travel method their father had invented. So let us dive deep into the characters.

To say I had the time of my life making this film would be an understatement. And a misleading reference to Dirty Dancing. #TheAdamProject on @Netflix March 11th. pic.twitter.com/5Y0sLzX2Bp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 10, 2022

Reynolds as Adam Reed leads The Adam Project

Reynolds plays Adam Reed, a wounded time traveller from 2050 who has ventured into the past on a rogue rescue mission to search for Laura (Zoe Saldana) the woman he loves. When she’s lost in the time-space continuum under mysterious circumstances.

Adam’s ship gets damaged during this adventure and he’s sent spiralling back to 2022. The only place he knows from this era of his life is ‘home’. So he has to team up with a younger version of himself and figure out a way to solve their problems. One of which is their absentee father, played by Mark Ruffalo. The Deadpool actor says that a part of this story is taken from his own life.

From Real to Reel

“I have this thought about life, which is that we tell ourselves stories,” Reynolds says to Vanity Fair about The Adam Project.

So you have this central character who has told himself a story about his father that isn’t necessarily true. I know that I’ve done that in my life. I’ve told myself stories to justify things about my father and the complicated relationship I had with him before he passed. Reconciling that is difficult.

A Gifted Cast

The film has a very well rounded cast. Ruffalo plays Adam’s father who is a scientist whose work posthumously is essential to figure out time travel. Using his work the future Adam travels to the past. Jennifer Garner plays Adam’s mother, who in 2022 is struggling to raise her troublemaking boy alone after her husband’s death.

Reed’s younger version is played by child actor Walker Scobell, who director Shawn Levy says is a very gifted actor. “Here’s a little secret about maybe why Walker could give it back to Ryan and go toe to toe with him for a whole movie. He’s a natural and he’s super talented.”

Every once in a while a film comes along that feels cathartic in a way that helps you view life differently. Powerful cinema reaches into your soul & helps you reexamine what's truly important. #TheAdamProject not only entertained the hell of me, it unlocked emotions deep within. pic.twitter.com/HlvZiYbG0T — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) February 10, 2022

An Oscar Worthy Collaboration

The Adam Project is Reynolds and Levy’s second collaboration after their 2021 hit- Free Guy. The movie also received an Oscar nomination for the Best Visual Effects alongside Marvel Studios movies Spiderman: No Way Home and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Daniel Craig’s final James Bond movie – No Time To Die.

All in all the film promises to be another good sci-fi movie. The trailer showcases some good CGI action, taking inspiration from the lightsabers from Star Wars. And is marred with good humour, a trademark of any Ryan Reynolds movie.

If Free Guy is anything to go by, it seems like the Lewy and Reynolds duo has clicked yet again. The Adam Project comes out very soon, it is scheduled to release on March 11th, 2022 on Netflix.