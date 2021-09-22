Ted Lasso Wins 4 Emmys But What Makes It So Special

Ted Lasso won an incredible four Emmy Awards and seven nominations

Apple Tv+’s “Ted Lasso” broke records as the most nominated freshman comedy in Emmy Award history, tonight the beloved series landed four Emmy Awards, earning prizes for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in A Comedy Series. Including the previously announced Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the series took home a total of four Emmy Awards in 2021.

What is the series about?

The series tells the story of a kind and well-intentioned American coach who is brought in to rescue a fictional Premiership football team AFC Richmond – despite a total lack of experience. While he is the head coach of the team, Coach Beard is shown as his assistant coach, the man whose job is to learn the tactics of how football is played and help Ted. Nate and Roy Kent also join the coaching team as the series progresses.

What makes Ted Lasso special?

The theme of the series is what people have absolutely loved, so much so that it is currently one of the highest-rated series on IMDB with a rating of 8.8/10. The series is what is defined as a comfort watch. It is based on love, warmth, and good humour, but doesn’t shy away from dealing with the harder elements like mental health struggles. Based on football, Coach Ted wins everyone over by his positivity and his man-management skills.

Even the owner who was on a self-destructive path corrects her wrongs and backs the team fully. Players learn a lot with Lasso although their first season under him results in them getting relegated to a lower division, some team changes are done in the squad and the coaching staff result in the team getting back to their winning ways.

Impressive writing and acting throughout

The writing and acting complement each other very well in this series. The writing especially is very good throughout the series, with each episode getting better and better and making the story a very gripping one. This is what separates good shows from great shows. Most good shows tend to lose steam as the series goes on, but after a while it becomes stale, meanwhile, the best ones have that consistency which the apple series definitely has.

The list of Emmy awards the series has won:

Outstanding Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour): “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”

With season 2 also going very strong, Ted Lasso might end up as one of the best of all times with its wholesome goodness.