Lady Loki: Romantic Affair And A Subtle Betrayal

Loki follows Lady Loki into a Nexus Point. Is it a sign of a romantic affair, or will there be a subtle betrayal? The mischief level of the tv series Loki keeps getting higher. One Loki was enough to rule Midgard, but now Marvel brings in the Loki Variant, Lady Loki. The tv series went on another high note when the villainous Variant was finally revealed.

#Loki this coming in episode 3,a friendly reminder pic.twitter.com/bAq9YkYJxP — Nirbhay Stark (@nirbhay_shastry) June 17, 2021

Loki Variant revealed

The Variant that remained concealed towards the end of the first episode was finally revealed in the second episode of Loki. Loki and Mobius went on the search to catch this Loki variant in 2050 in Alabama. The Variant might be in there as an apocalyptic hurricane is happening.

So, they check up on a store where one of the TVA agents is held captive. It then came to light that the TVA captive has already given away the location of the Timekeepers. Lady Loki finally revealed her identity after hiding herself in three different people at the store.

Sophia Di Martino plays the Lady Loki or the Loki variant; there could be some other name revealed in the forthcoming episodes. What was even more thrilling than her reveal was her encounter with the God of Mischief, Loki and their small conversation with some action.

God of Mischief is back with his superpowers

Loki is seen using his superpowers after a very long time. He is seen using his telekinesis abilities when he pulls an object to stop an attack from one of the Variant possessed humans. Loki was seen using his telekinesis abilities when his mother died, and he was in the Asgardian prison.

The second episode explores some other prominent Loki traits, the most dominant being his manipulative capabilities. From the time Loki has existed, he has been manipulative with his brother, Thor and Avengers too. But, Mobius figures out a way to figure it out when Loki is trying to manipulate.

The God of Mischief was also seen differentiatin+g between two of his superpowers to some TVA geeks while making a strategy to capture the Loki Variant. Though Loki could show off his skills properly, a little display was sheer proof that Loki is back with his superpowers.

Video Credits: CBR

Loki follows his counterpart

When Lady Loki finally reveals herself, she appears with devil horns like Loki had appeared in the past, in The Avengers. She smirks at Loki and tells him, “This isn’t about you.” Loki briefly discusses his plan of overtaking the TVA and how the Variant can join him. But, Variant has got her plans and eventually bombs the Sacred Timeline.

Sophia Di Martino, who plays Lady Loki detonates multiple reset charges at once, creating branches in the Sacred Timeline. Then she exits the store into a Nexus Point, and guess what? Loki follows her, and this is where the episode ends.

Video credits: Marvels TV Series

Now, the appearance of the Loki Variant and Loki following her into the time portal gives several various openings to the tv series. The number one possibility being Loki has betrayed the Time Variance Authority and has become an accomplice of his Variant.

The Variant made it very clear that she had nothing against Loki but her specific motives. This is what made Loki curious and probably made him follow her in the Nexus Point.

Romance or betrayal

It will be fun to see what exactly happens now. Loki following his counterpart went smooth at the end of episode two, but there will be a lot since it’s Loki. It was an evident portrayal of how alike the two Lokis have so much hidden in themselves.

So, is it that they are together going to take the Sacred Timeline by chaos and make the lives of the TVA and Time-Keepers insanely terrible, or Loki going with Lady Loki is just a part of the big Loki plan. He will defeat Lady Loki, bring her to the TVA and prove that “he is always right.”

A newly-released clip from #Loki Episode 3 shows the train fight involving Loki & #Sylvie!pic.twitter.com/TD5bczvXzc — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) June 27, 2021

Even if they fight, it will be thrilling to see two counterparts fighting with Loki getting his powers back and the Variant having her own set of strengths. Or maybe it is finally time that fans get to see Loki exploring his romantic relationship.

The Loki Variant might be another Marvel villain and fans’ favourite villain. Loki ends up being a hero. Instead of having one favourite villain, fans get to have two favourite Loki villains.

With Lady Loki and Loki and their chemistry building, episode three will have a lot in store for its fans. Loki episode two being so engrossing makes it evident that the oncoming episodes will take the graph higher.

The sad part is we have to wait for Season 2 to see what happens next.