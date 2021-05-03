Can DC’s Sweet Tooth Be Robert Downey Jr’s Next Big Thing

RDJ hasn’t seen much success since his stint as Iron Man two years age, can changing alliances from Marvel to DC change the status quo

After working as an actor-producer for almost two decades for Marvel Studios, Robert Downey Junior has decided to ditch Marvel and switch to DC for an exclusive Netflix original series. After being in production hell with Warner Bros studios and Hulu, Sweet Tooth was finally picked up for an eight-episode season by Netflix.

Streaming giant Netflix has been recently known to create content that is more creator focussed than audience-driven. With almost 8 nominations for Oscars this year, they want to make a statement that they want to be known as a great place for big-name and small creators to create something special. And the Sweet Tooth series is a part of that move.

Very excited to share the first teaser for @sweettooth. A post-apocalyptic fairytale produced by me, my missus Susan & a team of very talented people. Based on the beloved DC comic. Coming June 4th to Netflix. #SweetTooth pic.twitter.com/QxhE2u7US1 — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) April 29, 2021

Robert Downey Jr is making ‘Sweet Tooth’ DC series

After working as an actor-producer for Marvel for almost a decade as Tony Stark aka Iron Man, he has decided to create a series for Netflix as a producer with his wife. The story feels like an emotional and touching one which attracted Robert Downey Junior to become attached to this project. Sweet Tooth is created and directed by Jim Mickle from a screenplay he co-wrote with Beth Schwartz (Arrow), who are both serving as showrunners. Executive producers are Mickle, Schwartz, Team Downey’s Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, and Amanda Burrell; and Linda Moran with Team Downey’s Evan Moore set as a producer.

Sweet Tooth | Teaser Trailer | Netflix

Meet the show’s stars

The hour-long series stars Christian Convery (Beautiful Boy, Playing With Fire) as Gus, Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones) as Tommy Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick) as Dr. Singh, and Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth) as Gus’s father along with James Brolin (Amityville Horror, Westworld) as the voice of the narrator. Joining them are Aliza Vellani, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, and Neil Sandilands.

take a peek into the world of @sweettooth pic.twitter.com/Ode3I4sXVx — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 29, 2021

“We wanted to make a show that offers escape and adventure, where nature is reclaiming the world and in many ways, it feels like a fairy tale,” co-showrunner and director Jim Mickle said in a statement. “Sweet Tooth is a new kind of dystopian story. It’s very lush and hopeful. We want people to come into this world where there’s beauty and hope and adventure. This is a sweeping story — we ride on trains, climb mountaintops, run through forests. This is a show about what makes a family, what home means, and why it’s important to keep faith in humanity.”