Suicide Squad To Supergirl: 8 DC Movies To Watch Out For

While you thought the DC movie’s roller coaster might end, it was just getting started

After the release of highly anticipated Zack Snyder’s Justice League this Month, Warner Bros is not planning to stop anytime soon. The studio has got a list of blockbusters that might get fans on their toes. WB made quite a few announcements during last year’s virtual event DC FanDome. The virtual event gave fans got their first glimpse of The Snyder Cut, Matt Reeves’ Batman, James Gunn’s Suicide Squad, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam among others and now they are taking shape.

1. The Suicide Squad

Releasing on August 6, 2021, in theatres and on HBO Max is the long-awaited sequel of the 2016 Suicide Squad. The standalone sequel will cast a group of supervillains as a part of Task Force X, who is on a secret mission to destroy a Nazi-era prison and laboratory.

The movie will have characters from the previous Squad – Harley Quinn, Rick Flag, Captain Boomerang, and Amanda Waller. Apart from these characters, the Suicide Squad will become even more suicidal when there are new characters like Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, and Peter Capaldi as Thinker.

2. The Batman

Releasing on March 4, 2022 is Matt Reeves’s directed The Batman. The movie starring Robert Pattinson would revolve around a younger Batman who will fight a serial killer in Gotham. It is believed that Matt Reeves will be creating an entirely separate Batman trilogy with Robert Pattinson in the cape.

Apart from Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, the movie will cast Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, and Colin Ferrell as Oswald Cobblepot.

The movie started production in January 2020 but had to be wrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, if everything goes well, it will hit theatres on March 4, 2022. Not after long, HBO Max is all set to release its prequel series, Gotham PD.

3. The Flash

Releasing on November 4, 2022, is The Flash that was originally announced in 2014. Though there is not much we know about the movie plot, it is all set to revolve around Barry traveling back in time to prevent his mother’s murder. When he accomplishes that, it completely alters the future timeline. It is also believed that the Dark Knight might appear in this movie.

The movie’s cast will include several fascinating characters like Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, Kiersey Clemens as Iris West, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Billy Crudup as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu debuting as Nora Allen (Barry’s mother).

4. Aquaman 2

Releasing on December 16, 2022, it is the sequel of one of the most successful DC movies, the Aquaman. Under James Wan’s direction, the plot of this sequel is predicted to be bigger than the previous Aquaman.

Super super excited to see where will Arthur Curry go next 🔱 #Aquaman #Aquaman2 pic.twitter.com/o3beHrOyxq — The Trastoy Tonight Show (@TrastoyTonight) March 17, 2021

Jason Momoa will appear as the Aquaman for the third time, Patrick Wilson will continue to be the Ocean Master, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen will return as Black Manta.

5. Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Releasing on June 2, 2023, is the sequel of one of the most groundbreaking DC movies, Shazam. There is hardly anything we know about the movie other than its title being Shazam: Fury of the Gods. We can expect to see Shazam fight Mister Mind. Mister Mind is one of the tiniest yet extremely powerful DC villains. There are chances that we get to see more than one villain this time to make the film more majestic.

'Shazam! Fury Of The Gods' recruits Helen Mirren to play the villain 😈



(via @DEADLINE, @THR) pic.twitter.com/pnImjPAs4D — Fandom (@getFANDOM) March 23, 2021

The sequel’s filming was delayed due to the pandemic but is predicted to begin in May 2021. The director David F. Sandberg and Zachary Levy as the titular Superhero and Asher Angel as Billy are believed to return with even more “Shazam.”

Now, these were our five picks which have some tentative release dates. But this is not it; there is more for the DC fans to be exhilarated about.

Some of the other movies that are in development but have no dates yet are:

6. Black Adam

Finally, Hiram Garcia has confirmed that Black Adam will begin filming in April 2021 in Georgia. The movie just doesn’t bring Dwayne Johnson or the Rock as Black Adam but also brings live-action debus of the Justice Society of America (JSA) superheroes. In the comics, JSA is the precursor team to the Justice League.

We can expect four of the JSA members fighting for justice and truth with Black Adam. The four members will include Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Doctor Fate, who is yet to be cast. In addition to these characters, Marwan Kenzari will play a mysterious villain and Sarah Shahi as Isis.

If everything goes smooth and as planned, it is expected that Black Adam will release by Christmas 2022, but since the DC schedule seems a little packed up, then in the worst-case scenario, early 2023.

7. Wonder Woman 3

Announced a few days after Wonder Woman 1984 is the threequel of Wonder Woman. After watching Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the idea of Gal Gadot reprising her role in the Wonder Woman trilogy is even more enthralling.

The only superhero who is not at peace after the Synder Cut’s Epilogue is Wonder Woman. She is seen standing before the Temple of Amazons with the flaming arrow of Artemis. It seems as if she is thinking about Themyscira and returning to her people. While there could be many more plots, this is just an idea that could be explored in Wonder Woman 3.

Having no confirmed release date for the movie, we should remember that there was a three-year gap between the first two parts. Considering all that, the movie will not hit the theatres before mid-2023.

8. SuperGirl

The SuperGirl is expected to happen sometime in the future. She is also known as Kara Zor-El, and as the name suggests, she is the cousin of Kal-El (Superman).

The movie will cast Sasha Calle as the SuperGirl who is all set to make her debut in the upcoming DC movie, The Flash. The appearance of Superman in this movie is doubtful as Henry Cavill being the Superhero, is extremely uncertain.

Here’s How Sasha Calle Could Look As The DCEU’s Supergirl https://t.co/HGaiqinj8D — Filmem (@keivan47) March 19, 2021

Several other DC projects are predicted, rumored, and expected. For example, one such project is the Batgirl project, though there are no writers or directors, but being a DC fan, I must eagerly wait for it and expect it to be great.

With so much on the line, one thing is for sure that there will never be a better time to show off the DC fanatic in you.