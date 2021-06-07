Stranger Things Compel Millie Bobby Brown To Delay Enola Holmes 2

As Enola Holmes marches ahead in the supreme club of Top 10 movies with smashing 76 million views (opening month) on the streaming platform Netflix, there is a shred of undefeatable evidence that the movie is inviting a sequel. And just about the time, the game is afoot. Netflix officially dropped the cues for the sequel. The streaming platform is quite scarce of generosity for divulging any facts further for the movie. But fortunately, we have got some crumbs to chew over for the upcoming iteration. Here is everything we know so far about Enola Holmes 2 Movie.

Watch: Enola Holmes 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Who is returning for EH2?

As the movie explores the narrative from a young teenager’s perspective, it is inevitable that Millie Bobby Brown will be joining the cast. To confirm it further, she dropped a BTS picture of her in costume tagged with the caption “the sequel is afoot”.

Just like the previous movie, yet again, Henry Cavill will reprise the same character of Sherlock Holmes. And will be present to spin impediments in the way of Enola’s confidential ventures. Hopefully, the sequel will set forth the sibling relationship which was not unearthed until now.

What still demands a sense of urgency and is essential to unravel is the presence of Sam Claflin and Helena Bonham Carter. As we know, Netflix is sweeping every nugget of information under carpet, there is no point throwing assumptions in the air. Conclusively, the comeback of Mycroft Holmes and Eudoria Holmes is surrounded by nothing but clouds of mystery.

When does the movie hit the screen?

The details revolving around this are thin on the ground. But what can be traced is that 2021 may not be the year for EH2. Why so? Firstly, the throes of the pandemic have challenged every possible endeavor of the entertainment industry. Be it the release date, shooting schedules, or promotional events.

Secondly, Stranger Thing fabled Millie is tightened up for the fourth instalment of the Stranger Things franchise. Reportedly, this series is expected to release by the year-end. So, considering her occupied hours, the EH2 seeing the day of the light in 2021 becomes a broken dream.

Storytelling vision finds stability

Enola Holmes 2 will follow the same trail as that its predecessor. Elaboratively, Netflix’s official announcement clenches promising news for the viewers. As per them, director Harry Bradbeer, the Emmy winner for a hooking series like Killing Eve will helm his position once again for the sequel. Also, Jack Thorne, the writer who penned the teleplay Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, will steer the write-up for EH2.

You can know the synopsis beforehand

A piece of knowledge that a lot of the audience is bereft of is that the EH1 is inspired by Nancy Springer’s book popularly known as The Enola Holmes Mysteries. Pushing the tenet forward, Enola Holmes 2 Movie will also be adapted from the same book series. But which one is still unknown.

Topping it up with another set of information, the second book goes by the name The Case of the Left-Handed Lady. In it, we will witness Enola investigating the astonishing disappearance of Lady Cecily Alistair from her bedroom. However, do not pin your hopes too high, as the writers and directors wield the discretionary power to play around the stories. Either they can dish out an entirely pristine tale or replicate the books.