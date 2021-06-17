Stranger Things S4: What’s Going On In The Leaked Cemetary Scene

A leak confirms in Stranger Things 4, a fan-favourite character will end up in the cemetery

Needless to any introduction, the throes of the pandemic have thrown a lot of coveted content out of the loop. And Stranger Things Season 4 is one of them. For quite some time, the successfully running Netflix series’ fourth iteration has been waiting in the lobby to release. The season was tossed into production last year, which should have been wrapped up by now, albeit has not, had it not been for the pandemic. But from what has escaped into the cyber world, the anticipations of the fans are escalating to new horizons. The series is still in its final days of shooting. More so, Stranger Things 4 teases an even darker ending than its predecessors.

Watch: Stranger Things 4 | From Russia with love… | Netflix

Breaking down the Leaks

Related: David Harbour Ruining His Stranger Things Image With This New Heist Film

The Stranger Thing Season 4 leak is shared by a fan news account and it features a cemetery scene. As the series is in its final days of filming, evidently, the deaths will happen towards the end of the season. One or more of the fan favourite(s) will meet a tragic end. In pictures, we see Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) standing by the cemetery, indicating they are safe. As from the beginning, the makers have been tight-lipped about any details, so much of it cannot be stated with certainty. Although a dark ending is promised on many occasions by the production members.

SOMETHING "MASSIVE" IS HAPPENING AT HAWKINS CEMETERY…😱



NO NEW PHOTOS, COULD BE ONE OF THE LAST SCENES OF THE SEASON. pic.twitter.com/D7Ji0YxU2m — Stranger Things 4 (@StrangerNews11) May 25, 2021

Hiro Koda, a stunt coordinator, teased ComicBook.com about its conclusion of ST. He states,

“All I can tell you is that season four is… It’s darker. It’s going to be epic. There are lots of great surprises and all your favourite people are in it,”

The Duffer Brothers trick

If you have been religiously pursuing the ST saga, you know that the series has always notoriously served the dramatic cliff-hanger in its ultimate scenes. The first season wraps up with El (Millie Bobby Brown) almost dying, only to be resurrected in ST 2. The third one wraps with Hopper seemingly sacrificing himself while closing the rift between the two worlds.

But the fresh insights unveiled he is still alive albeit in a perilous situation. He is a prisoner in Kamchatka, Russia. The footage shows him and few other prisoners building a railroad in a snowy landscape, while the army keeps a strict watch on them. Hopper has got a makeover too. His moustache and log of hairs are shaved.

Stranger Things' beloved series heroes and villains join the world of Smite on July 13 as a part of the game's next Battle Pass.https://t.co/1vvXbyiHHK pic.twitter.com/6c7lljsfWR — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) June 13, 2021

Having witnessed that, there is no way we can rule out the possibility of the fan-favorite being killed off in this season, but revived in the forthcoming season. Perhaps, the jejune trick will be echoed once again to catch the attention. Wait, what? The forthcoming season? Yes!! Stranger Things Season 5 is on its way too. (Keep scrolling)

El will save the day again

Of the many worst, the one that has been a boon to us in the unearthed time of pandemic is, it has bought some time. The Duffer Brothers (creator and executive producers) have illuminated the ray of hope for the next installment. Ross Duffer says,

“Season four won’t be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show.”

However, anything beyond Stranger Things season 5 becomes stretching the story fruitlessly and probably will end up cutting no ice.