Spiderman Vs Batman: Tom Holland Is A Trouble In Robert Pattinson’s Way

Matt Reeves directorial ‘The Batman’ has the bar set high in order to surpass the worldwide success of MCU’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. Everyone’s eager to know if Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s flick will be able to outdo the duo of John Watts and Tom Holland.

With the new release date of 4th March 2022, Matt Reeves directed and Robert Pattinson starring ‘The Batman’ is set to hit theatres this summer. This new cape crusader movie has been hyped since it was first announced by Matt Reeves. But what makes it different from all the other movies based on Batman is that it is a fresh take on the character. Matt Reeves revealed last year that his movie is not going to be an origin story of Batman, instead, it is set in his initial days of fighting crime.

Is It a Much-Needed Reboot?

Different directors in the past have done their fair share of experimentation with DC’s fan-favourite, Dark Knight. While some have succeeded, others have awfully failed too (no one can forget the disasters that ‘Batman Forever’ and ‘Batman & Robin’ were).

Video Credits: Owen Likes Comics

There is no need for another cliche Batman movie. Instead, the urgency is for the revival of Batman’s character on the big screen with a much-needed reboot in a way that shows the strength of Matt Reeves as a director and of Robert Pattinson as a proper fit for the DC character.

Matt Reeves has immersed into the Dark Knight’s detective side for ‘The Batman’s’ plot, rebooting the character in a new way. To fans, Robert Pattinson seems like a decent fit to play a tormented Bruce Wayne. With some fresh takes on familiar villains, thrilling visuals, and hard-hitting action, ‘The Batman’ will be a mega-hit if it succeeds in executing everything aptly.

A Suitable Competition to Spider-Man

We all witnessed how MCU and John Watts brought back Marvel’s biggest character, Spider-Man when no one could anticipate the character’s reboot after the release of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ in 2014. MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy has set a standard for Matt Reeves to meet in order to actually revive Batman’s character.

Video Credits: Everything Always

Reeves will surely find his own and better way to tap into Bruce Wayne’s past. He has already confirmed that his version of Gotham’s Dark Knight will not be featuring in the DC extended universe. Nobody will be taking bets just now on Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’ showing up at some point, given his film will explore the DC multiverse and meeting Adam West’s version of Batman if Warner Bros really feel like making it happen. But the chances are that this Robert Pattinson’s Gotham City will be one in which ‘The Batman’ works as a one-man team.

Are you excited about 'The Batman'? Let us know in the comments below.