Spider-Man: No Way Home Teaser Trailer Exceeds Expectations And Gives More To Anticipate

The first teaser trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally out. And it satisfied some of the most anticipated rumors and catalyzed the remaining ones. Here’s what we can understand from the first look.

The teaser proves that Spider-Man: No Way Home will catch up right from where Spider-Man: Far From Home left off. The world came to know that Spider-Man is Peter Parker, thanks to Mysterio. Furthermore, he is held responsible for the destruction caused by the drones. Altogether, Peter has no way to go. And it also seems that his only supports, aunt May, MJ, Ned, and Happy are all held accountable for his “stunts.”

“Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little.”- Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange to the Rescue?

As we already knew, Peter comes to Doctor Strange for help. He wants the world to not remember that he is Spider-Man. Strange agrees but the catch is that even Peter’s loved ones won’t remember his “reality.” But the spell goes wrong as expected. And thus the multiverse takes over.

The Arrival of the Villains

For months, we have been teased by theories and rumours about the return of the Raimi villains. Some of these were even confirmed. These include Jamie Fox’s Electro, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin (yet rumoured).

The teaser trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home clears these doubts. We get to see the iconic green grenades used by Green Goblin in Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002). What we wait to see is if it is indeed Willem Dafoe inside the suit. Moreover, we don’t know whether it was Green Goblin who used the grenade or someone else? Maybe even Harry Osborn! And the awesome Alfred Molina returns with his mechanized arms to “greet” Peter. The coldest greeting that gave the best chills, didn’t it? We also saw some scenes where there were yellow lightning strikes amidst dark clouds. This seems to be Electro indeed. It’s pulsating. And it comes as a surprise that all the three villains made their presence felt in the teaser trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home itself. This was a brave step by Marvel and we loved it.

“Be careful what you wish for Parker.” We cannot deduce whose voice it is behind these words. Although we think it is Alfred Molina, it does feel like Willem Dafoe. Be that as it may, we can now be sure that the villainous trio is back to haunt Peter.

The Other Spider-Man or Spider-Men

The regular debate about whether we will see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield still prevails. However, we did see a shot where Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is running across a Pizza restaurant in his black and gold suit. We do remember that Tobey’s Peter was a part-time pizza delivery boy. Is Tom in Peter’s universe then? We don’t know. And from the rumours, it seems that Marvel will reveal it only in the film and not before. As for Andrew, we don’t know anything either.

The most important question taht arises from the Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser trailer is how did a spell, that should have worked like the Obliviate spell from the Harry Potter movies, but at the world level, open up the multiverse? We also see Tom’s Peter in a police station. Is this a sign of the arrival of Matt Murdock?! It seems that we have to wait for another trailer to arrive to get some more answers.

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives exclusively at the theatres on December 17, 2021.