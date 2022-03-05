No Way Home’s Success Is Stacking The Deck For Rest Of The MCU

No Way Home, undoubtedly one of the biggest MCU blockbusters, could be the reason for its downfall

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s success is paramount. It has broken several records and continues to do so. While the MCU would be all proud of the groundbreaking movie, they must be worried too, as the movie has just taken the bar for all the forthcoming movies to another level. Matching the level of No Way Home is not just going to be a challenge for MCU but the entire Hollywood.

The Smashing (Post-Pandemic) Box-Office Success

The movie that came out in December 2021 continues to be on the top of the “most read” news. With so many movies and TV series releasing every day, it is a big deal. Spider-Man: No Way Home is one such movie, and when it made it to the theatres we somewhat knew it was going to stay in the news and our conscience.

The exclusive theatre release of the movie brought business back to the theatres. The box office which was muffled for two years started touching the heights again. Plainly said, in the post-pandemic era, it wasn’t Christopher Nolan’s Tenet or Wonder Woman or even James Bond but Spider-Man that dished out a staggering $1.853 billion on global box-office.

Spider-Man no way home was an event of a lifetime pic.twitter.com/rkJ0Gjkc9I — Joe (@hzjoetv) February 23, 2022

Maybe, the audience waited for three Spider-Man to knock on their doors, so they can finally go out. And as if, three web slingers weren’t enough, Marvel and Sony threw Daredevil (Charlie Cox) in the mix.

The Aftermath Of Box-Office Success

Spider-Man: No Way Home was all smashing when it was just exclusive to theatres, but not everyone made it to the theatres or there would be people who would be wishing to rewatch the movie. So, the fans who were waiting for the movie to land online got the good news some days back.

The film will be available on digital on 22nd March 2022 and 4K UHD & Blu-ray on 12th April. After the news, when the pre-booking of the movie began, as expected No Way Home broke the record of none other than, Avengers: End Game.

We finally have the 4K version of this scene 😍 #SpiderMan #NoWayHome pic.twitter.com/uhSXgBmLub — MARVEL FANS UNITED (@MARVELFANSUNI) February 24, 2022

Now, Spider-Man threequel is Vudu’s top-selling digital pre-ordered movie of all time and that too almost a month before it makes it to the platform. Undoubtedly, if this would have been the non-pandemic era, No Way Home would have been more successful in the theatres, probably more than any other Hollywood movie yet.

Enter the MCU Multiverse

Apart from breaking the records, No Way Home opened the multiverse doors too. The movie introduced the fans to the real action, adventure, and thrill that can happen if the multiverse doors are opened.

SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME Has Now Become The Most Pre-Ordered Movie Of All-Time On Vudu, Beating Previous Record-Holder AVENGERS ENDGAME

• #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/8I0lwF2OYC — Arun Raj (@UPDATED007) February 27, 2022

The movie brought back signature villains and three generations of Spider-Man, opening a world of opportunities for Spider-Man. Not only Tom Holland’s Spider-Man can now continue in the MCU, but Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield can also revive their trilogy.

Challenge for the upcoming MCU movies

There are numerous projects with impeccable possibilities that have come to life after Spider-Man: No Way Home. The catch is not the numerous projects that might happen, the catch is the challenge they will face because of the colossal success of No Way Home.

Spider-Man No Way Home is currently Sony’s most successful movie of all time, while also being the first pandemic-era film to exceed $1 billion at the box office: https://t.co/NU6Jqu4OYZ pic.twitter.com/f2gc85YxqX — Game Informer (@gameinformer) January 3, 2022

The latest addition to the Spider-Man pod has taken the bar so high, that it is not just arduous for Spidey movies, but the entire Cinematic world to surpass it. Several new plans starring Tom Holland’s Spider-Man or any other will have to compete with No Way Home.

Even the setup of Zendaya and Peter Parker that No Way Home left towards its end has got a lot of expectations to live up to. There are all the chances that there will be an advancement to Spider-Man: No Way Home from where it left.

So, if that happens the fourth edition of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will have to be better than No Way Home to be as famous as the threequel.

What are your thoughts about No Way Home’s success?