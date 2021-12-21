Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Success poses A Great Threat To Hollywood

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are Spider-Man – just to type it out with certainty after a year of rumours, leaks and anticipation is a relief to any writer! And more so a dream come true. Sony’s ninth Spider-man iteration and a third with Marvel Studios is also a major commercial success. On its opening weekend Spider-Man: No way Home stands at $587.2 million at the worldwide box office. Making it the third biggest global debut of all time, trailing only behind the Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Director Jon Watts along with screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers has brilliantly kept the story focused on Holland’s web-slinger despite having the OGs in the final act. No Way Home makes you nostalgic, it makes you cry (A LOT), and gives you the giggles along with some OMFG moments!

An Ode to Three Generations

No Way Home beautifully stitches the three generations of Spider-Man together, successfully creating a satisfying redemption arc for whichever Spider-Man you loved. Be it Maguire’s organic web-shooters, Holland’s trip to space or Garfield’s saving MJ (Zendaya) (am not crying you’re crying!) – each moment of NWH is a nostalgic joy ride! And let’s not forget the Spider-Men pointing at each other meme moment!

A good chunk of the movie focused on the chemistry of the three Spider-Men. From them sharing the losses they endured to resonating with ‘with great power, there must come great responsibility. Moments like questioning Tobey’s web-shooters, Tobey asking what is Avengers? Or be it Andrew dubbing them a band (like Bruce Banner in Endgame) and further cracking Tobey’s back – it all goes on to show the extent of attention to detail the movie makers kept in mind.

And while we got so much from our heroes the rogue galley is no less. Holland faced off against iconic Spider-Man villains viz Alfred Molina (Doc Ock), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Jamie Fox (Electro), Thomas Haden Church (Sandman) and Rhys Ifans (The Lizard). While Molina and Dafoe gave us another trip down the memory land with repetition of their iconic lines Fox, Church and Ifans seemed underutilized.

The Plot Twist

As mentioned, Watts and writers have done a balanced act of keeping the story focused on Holland and in the MCU. The movie picks up right where Far From Home left us. In the aftermath of Peter’s identity reveal. Keeping it close to the Spider-Man comic One Moment in Time, written by Joe Quesada and illustrated by Paolo Rivera, Peter asks Doctor Strange to cast a spell that will make everyone forget he is Spider-man. The spell goes awry and hence all the villains come in.

While the movie is a spectacle the character decisions does annoy you at places. We do get a Spider-Man v Doctor Strange fight sequence which shows Peter’s presence of mind and spidey-sense is efficient even in front of Strange’s magic. It is also revealed that Wong is now the Sorcerer Supreme so that’s something to look out for.

Moreover, it is a satisfying arc for Holland’s web-slinger debuting as a young teenager, going on to be an Avenger to now benefiting from the wisdom of his variants and making the big sacrifice. And based on Holland’s recent comments if he gets to mentor Miles Morales in the next trilogy… it can be completion for his character arc starting as Tony Stark’s Mentee to Mentoring Miles.

Ps. We all know there’s a black Spider-man lurking somewhere in the MCU!

Cracking Open the Multiverse

While half of the fandom was still grappling with the thought of Sylvie and Wanda messing with the MCU Multiverse and the other half was waiting to see it happen in Multiverse of Madness or DC’s The Flash – Spider-Man came and gave us a mind-bending glimpse. A masterstroke on Sony’s part indeed. No Way Home has now set a benchmark of excitement for any other franchise making an attempt at a cinematic multiverse. The box office has spoken!

Marvel has thrown in its own curveball in the mix – spoiler alert – with a teaser of Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness. In the wider MCU, we are yet to see the consequences of all these multiverse colliding making Doctor Strange’s second outing quite important. Spinning out into Sony’s Spider-Man universe is Tom Hardy’s Venom who made a quick mid-credit cameo and hopefully is back to his own universe when Doctor Strange redid the spell. However, he has left a trail (offspring…?) behind making way for an MCU version of venom. Another attempt to connect Spider-Man 4 with the Venom franchise.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a daring move on both Marvel and Sony’s part. A risk worth taking now backed by the numbers and how! However, it poses a threat to the studios and franchises that follow the suite. Beat No Way Home or go home! Irony at its best!