Spider-Man Leak Confirms Daredevil And Black Panther Influence

The latest leaks of Spider-Man: No Way Home throw light on the rumors that have been making rounds of late. And it seems that Sony is all in.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most anticipated Marvel movies ever. With a rumoured cast that is an ensemble of the greatest characters from the whole cinematic world of Spider-Man and not just the MCU, the movie has got fans drooling due to the rumours. And the latest leak from an insider just approved most of them.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter Shares Advice on Waiting for the Trailer https://t.co/3jj9NsNOve — Tom Holland News (@THollandNews) June 10, 2021

The source of the Leak

The source of this detailed leak is 4chan. A popular name among Marvel fans, 4chan has provided various leaks earlier as well. However, just like any leak, there is no way of confirmation. But the person claims to have authentic knowledge and has accessed the plot of the Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Leak revolves around the first two acts of the movie. This itself tells us that movie will be longer than the previous Spider-Man movies. But let not this make you think that it will be stretched. From the leaks, it appears that the movie will be one of the greatest MCU rides ever

Watch: SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME LEAKED ACT 1 and 2 (INSANE PLOT LEAK)

Here are the highlights of the Leak:

Act I

Wakanda

The Marvel Studios intro has a reference to Wakanda. It shows the Statue of Liberty with a new Cap shield. This shield is a gift from Wakanda as a symbol of support for Sam Wilson as the new Captain America. This further adds to the rumor that Sam Wilson might just have a cameo in the Black Panther sequel.

Now that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie has emerged as the MCU's new Captain #breaking #news https://t.co/AyZIeMtKcY — G-Covers.com – Global News Coverage (@GlobalNewsCover) June 9, 2021

Matt Murdock Defends Peter

Just as fans were hoping to see, the scene that follows the above scene is Peter in the courtroom with Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock defending him and trying to prove how he is not Spider-Man. What’s strange is that he is not trying to prove Spider-Man’s innocence but Peter’s. But then again, what makes a superhero a superhero is his or her ability to take the blame at the cost of the greater good.

Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange appears only once in Act I towards the beginning. He brings Peter, Ned, and MJ to his Sanctum through his portal just before they are about to be overwhelmed by a group of Mysterio’s supporters.

Will never forget the time when Spidey and MCU Twitter shared these photos for Spider-Man No Way Home non-stop for 3 months pic.twitter.com/78TuFz5ALD — 🎥 Film Connoisseur 🎥 (@The_TJCalhoun) June 6, 2021

The Spider-Man Villains

The movie will have almost all the villains that we have seen in the past Spider-Man movies outside of the MCU. Among these, Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx’s Electro will be seen as inmates in a multiversal holding created by Doctor Strange. When these two tell Peter, Ned, and MJ that they want to start afresh in the MCU universe, he is moved and lets them go. But as expected, things turn out the other way. Both Doc Ock and Electro escape after attacking the trio. However, they are saved by Doctor Strange.

Thanks to @FightOnTwist, we know how the Sinister 6 will debut in #SpiderManNoWayHome! Details:https://t.co/2iqgFVuQ89 — Big Screen Leaks ❁ (@bigscreenleaks) June 7, 2021

Peter then attempts to chase them both but gets attacked by Paul Giamatti’s Rhino. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is about to be taken down him Rhino when Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man intervenes and then two bring him down.

Act II

The Amazing Spider-Man

Andrew’s Peter and MCU Peter get to know each other. Both are brought back to the Sanctum by Strange while Rhino is sent to the multiversal prison. Strange further explains the multiverse to the two Peters and says that he brought Andrew’s Peter to help the MCU Peter track down the villains. This is also the only time we see Doctor Strange in Act II.

Related: Costume Codes: Everything You Need To Know About Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Suit

Oscorp Industries in the MCU

While both the Peters discuss constants of either of their worlds, Andrew’s Peter mentions Oscorp Industries. This is when MJ brings up the existence of Oscorp in the MCU. She further states that Oscorp has purchased the Avengers tower and is the first non-Stark company to have access to the Arc Reactor.

More Spider-Man Villains

Doc Ock and Electro shake hands with Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn at an abandoned Oscorp facility. Osborn promises to help them get their revenge on their Spiders as well as stay in the MCU universe forever.

The two Peters head to the Avengers tower forecasting a theft by Doc Ock and Electro of the Arc Reactor. They are right and they face not only the two but also another villain, Rhys Ifans’ Lizard. All the three escape with the Arc reactor and defeating the two Spideys who are overwhelmed by fighting so many villains together.

Check out this awesome Spider-Man: No Way Home artwork by Nicolas Tetreault-Abel (@lodgiko) that gives us a taste of what is sure to come in Sony's upcoming Spider-Man movie… 👀 pic.twitter.com/bnlyRSs1Pa — GameSpot (@GameSpot) June 6, 2021

Osborn plans to create a device that would channel the energy of the arc reactor and allow him to create rifts and help them travel through the multiverse at will. He is about to send Thomas Hayden Church’s Sandman through a rift and it does happen. But the two Spideys intervene just then and engage in a fight with Doc Ock and Lizard as Electro struggles to contain the arc’s energy. The rift loses control and sucks in the two Spideys along with Lizard. It closes and leaves Osborn, Doc Ock, and Electro behind. Osborn points to a poster of the Statue of Liberty while planning to look for a larger conductor. He must be thinking about the Vibranium shield gifted by Wakanda.

The Raimi Universe

Andrew’s Spidey and MCU Spider-Man are attacked by Sandman in this new universe. They are almost taken down before Sandman is hit with a huge water blast from a fire hydrant, bent towards the specific direction. Sandman goes down the drain melted and the two Spideys find a note on the fire hydrant attached by a web that has an address and the word “home”.

Both arrive at the address in civilian clothing only to be welcome inside the house by Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson. And moments later, Tobey Maguire’ Peter Parker walks in.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Reportedly Ties Sony Marvel Movies With MCU: https://t.co/IFl1GrwTdb pic.twitter.com/4UugJNJQQy — ScreenGeek (@RealScreenGeek) June 4, 2021

Sony Testing the Fans’ Response

This huge leak seems like an amalgamation of all the rumors that were making rounds from the beginning. All the rumored villains and other characters are there. And all this happens in the first two acts. While there is nothing more to the story, we can expect a huge fight between the Spideys and the villains in the latter part of the movie.

At this point, we can gulp in the entire plot or leak of Spider-Man: No Way Home and remain just as excited!!