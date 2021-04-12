Spider-Men Maguire, Garfield And Holland To Unite In Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2

Spider-Man into The Spider-verse 2 will take fans on a journey with Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy

Released in 2018, Animation’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse was an innovative, fresh, and very forward-thinking Superhero movie with groundbreaking visuals and animations. The feature is by far the only successful web slingers adventure that Sony could produce. Now the news is Spider-Men Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland all will make a cameo in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 in true multiverse fashion.

A New Spider-Man experience

The story of Peter Parker is very well known at this point, and it has been done three times on the big screen, which means there is not much to show to the audience in his journey. Unlike Batman who has various adaptations by different authors, Spider-Man doesn’t have that variation. But his variation comes in the many other Spider-Man Marvel has created, one of them being Miles Morales, a teenager in Brooklyn who becomes Spider-Man.

Sony’s co-production with Marvel, the live-action Spider-Man: No Way Home seems to be opening up the Spider-verse. Rumours are doing the rounds that veteran Spider-Men Maguire and Garfield will make a cameo. But interestingly, Into the Spider-Verse actually had Tom Holland’s cameo which was later left out. Further, Sony had approached Maguire to play Peter Parker but he bailed out and Chris Pine made the cut.

Very recently, Maguire’s Spanish voice dubbing artist Roger Pera was approached by Sony to work on a project but he wasn’t clear which project. While Holland’s No Way Home has wrapped up production if Pera was featured in the movie he would know. So it seems like, against fan expectations not MCU’s live-action but Sony’s animated feature will bring the trio together.

The story of Miles Morales

Sony’s animated feature is a unique Spider-Man story, in which Spider-people from various realities come to help Miles Morales. After a lot of struggle, Miles eventually does fulfil his potential by becoming Spider-Man. The film also features Gwen Stacy, Peter Parker, and a lot of other interesting characters. The main villains of this story are Kingpin and Prowler who first kill Peter Parker and then try to kill Miles Morales. Into the Spider-verse 2 is set to take fans on another adventure of Marvel’s many Spider-poeple.

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE – Official Trailer

Innovative Animation and visuals

For a long time, animated movies haven’t seen any change in animation. While Pixar does have good animation, the rest have always been struck in an old animation method. This movie changes all of that. The creators spent almost two years perfecting a new animation style, which reflects when you see the movie. For the first time, you can feel like you are inside a comic book, which is strangely good when experienced.

An Atmospheric setting

Lord and Miller, the creators of this movie crafted this movie so well with an amazing soundtrack, visuals that would give big-budget Hollywood movies a run for their money, and an interesting story which frankly is lacking in the studio-produced superhero movies these days. All of this means that it’s a movie that manages to capture the essence of Miles Morales and his young Spider-Man, while still providing enough superhero madness which we expect from any comic book movie. The characters are drawn so distinctly that they’re always compelling. And we come to care about them because they’re not cogs in a piece of massive machinery where the fate of the entire universe hangs in the balance, as is so often the case in behemoth comic-book blockbusters.

Starting in 2022, Netflix will be the first US streaming home for Sony Pictures films following their theatrical releases. Get ready for UNCHARTED, MORBIUS, BULLET TRAIN & WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, plus future sequels to VENOM, JUMANJI, BAD BOYS & SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 8, 2021

Amazing audience and critical reception

The critical reception for this movie was incredible, critics praised the movie for such a brave and innovative approach. The film even won the oscar that year for the best-animated movie title. Even the audience loved it, it has an IMDB score of 8.4/10 which is a testament to the fact how much the general audience loved it. Even though it was a costly production in terms of an Animated movie by Sony Animation, getting a 375 million Box Office return on a budget of 90 million is very impressive. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse 2 is currently scheduled to release on October 22nd of next year.