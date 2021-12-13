Spider-Man: India Pavitr Prabhakar To Debut In Spider-Verse 2

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will take Miles across multiple dimensions and bring him face to face with Spider-Man’s Indian variant.

The new teaser trailer of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse shows Miles Morales travelling to another universe or other universes. And in this journey, he will seemingly come across the variant of Spider-Man that belongs to India.

Watch: SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (PART ONE) – First Look

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse co-writer Christopher Miller has confirmed the return of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and especially Oscar Isaac as Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and Miguel O’Hara respectively. Miller also mentioned that the trio will be accompanied by “a bunch of old friends… and many new ones.”

Oscar Isaac will reprise his role as Spider-Man 2099/Miguel O’Hara in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), a part he originally did a post-credits cameo for in the original.



He’s getting top billing with Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld. https://t.co/vqaD22bpVU pic.twitter.com/zdNV0X0d4x — IGN (@IGN) December 5, 2021

What’s New?

At exactly 2:01 seconds into the video, freeze the frame and you will see a device on Miguel O’Hara’s wrist, in which the reality is shown as Earth-50101. It’s important to note that Earth-50101 is Spider-Man India’s reality. However, in the very next frame the numbers 928 show up on that device. Earth- 928 is where Miguel O’Hara is from. So, it might be that O’Hara was in Earth-50101 looking for Spider-Man India AKA Pavitr Prabhakar. This is when he encountered Miles and then took Miles to his Earth as we see in the teaser trailer. For what reason? We do not yet know.

Miles Morales vs Spider-Man 2099#SpiderMan Across The Spider-Versepic.twitter.com/AD2keA4SdH — Batatinha Geek (@BatatinhaGeek) December 5, 2021

And not just that, we also get to hear a score composed with Indian instruments. There are also words in Hindi onomatopoeia like “dhadaam” that translates to crash in English. All this is proof that Pavitr Prabhakar will have a role to play in the movie. We do not know anything else about the movie. No villains or anything else. But this alone takes our excitement to a whole different level. Spider-Man is perhaps the most loved superhero in India. How? Three Spider-man movies rank among the top-10 highest-grossing Hollywood films in India. Spider-Man 3 (2007) is at no. 7, The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) at number 9, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) at number 10.

The Across the Spider-Verse redesigns are SO GOOD OMG!! I love how they aged up Miles and Gwen, ESPECIALLY Miles pic.twitter.com/n6t0BEOt8k — Дастанович (@Dastanovich_) December 5, 2021

Spider-Man India Concept

The concept first came to the mind of legendary Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Ray had once met Stan Lee in New York to discuss creating an Indian version of the web-crawler. One can only imagine how that would be. Unfortunately, he passed away before he could go ahead with it. Years later, creators Sharad Devarajan, Suresh Seetharaman, and Jeevan J. Kang shook hands with Marvel to create Spider-Man India.

The Story

Pavitr Prabhakar is a simple boy from a remote Indian village who moves to Mumbai. Here, he receives the powers of a spider from an ancient yogi to fight against the evil forces that threaten the world. First published in 2004, it was a four-book series that was similar to the Amazing Fantasy origin of Spider-man (his first appearance in 1962). Spider-Man India also includes famous supporting characters and villains including Aunt Maya, Uncle Bhim, Pavitr’s love interest, Meera Jain, and Doctor Octopus.

Between the events of Into the SpiderVerse, The MCU at large, and what we've just seen of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One), it's entirely possible that the upcoming film could dip into the MCU. Where do you see Miles' latest adventure taking him? pic.twitter.com/xhQuWf10UF — IGN (@IGN) December 5, 2021

Or, it can also be that all that we relate to Spidey from India is but an Easter Egg. Be that as it may, this teaser is interesting enough for us to be hooked to Spider-Verse 2 Part 1. The movie arrives exclusively at movie theatres on October 7, 2022. FYI, Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives next week i.e. December 17.