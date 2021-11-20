Spider-Man: Freshman Year To Bring Uncle Ben To The MCU

Spider-Man: Freshman Year will answer all the MCU fans’ questions and fill the gaps in the journey of Peter Parker becoming Spider-Man.

Disney+ Day was a gift for the Spider-Man fans as Marvel Studio announced its brand new animated series, Spider-Man: Freshman Year. The series will answer all the questions that the fans have ever had about Spider-Man’s existence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Freshman Year will answer fan questions

Marvel Studios announced the Spider-Man: Freshman Year series on 12th November, on the occasion of Disney+ Day. The animated series is set back in time before Spider-Man met Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark in the 2016 movie, Captain America: Civil War.

Peter Parker was introduced as Spider-man to the audience, MCU fans were always kept in dark when it comes to Spidey’s origin story. The animated series will aim to fill that gap. Nonetheless, the recent Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer did mention a ‘spider bite’. It’ll be really fun to see our favourite character in the Freshman year as well as to peak into Peter’s transforming life.

It was after a while when Peter Parker met Tony Stark that he got his first Spider suit. Before getting that highly automated and well-versed suit, Peter Parker relied on a homely suit made and designed by him, even the sling slots were created by him.

As the Spider-Man suits progressed, the popularity graph of Spider-Man also progressed. Ever since Tom Holland’s Spider-Man made his debut in Captain America: Civil War, he has been fans’ favourite. But, no matter how much a character is loved by fans, there are always things that fans don’t like or have questions about.

Tom Holland

The animated Spider-Man: Freshman Year series will not only talk about the accomplishments of Spider-Man. It will also address all the criticism, questions, and intricacies that have come up since the advent of the Web slinger in the MCU.

To The Spider-verse

MCU fans have mostly seen Spider-Man with the resources that Iron Man gave him ie., the amazing AI-enabled Spider suit. So, the new animated series, Freshman Year will take fans to an unexpected space where Peter Parker will exist before Tony Stark.

KAREN

– language A.I. and interface created by Tony Stark, designed to assist Peter while wearing the Stark Tech Spider-Man suit

– only became available once Peter completed the "Training Wheels Protocol"

Spider-Man: Freshman Year will take fans to the place where the journey of Spider-Man began. It will portray the character in a homemade suit and how that suit came from nothing to the version we know. Undoubtedly, the series will show the journey of Peter Parker becoming Spider-Man in the most extraordinary way possible.

Furthermore, Spider-Man: Freshman Year might show how Peter Parker hid his Spider-Man identity from people around him, especially his aunt, Aunt May, and his friends. Also, it will show the building up of the relationship of Spider-Man with his friends and his eventual girlfriend, MJ.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has the plot that now everyone knows who the real Spider-Man is. So, when the Spider-Man: Freshman Year series comes in future it will begin from scratch but will address issues till the multiversal doors when Peter Parker’s identity as Spider-Man is revealed.

Let’s not talk about Uncle Ben

Earlier, fans thought that Spider-Man: Freshman Year will also include the story of Peter Parker’s uncle, Uncle Ben who died because Peter used his powers irresponsibly. But, now sources suggest that the series might skip that part and just tell the story without focusing on Uncle Ben.

But, then Uncle Ben was one of the reasons that motivated Peter Parker to be Spider-Man so maybe it will be the right choice to connect the story with Uncle Ben, though in an extremely subtle way. This is something that will be revealed once some other information regarding the plot of the series comes out.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year has started gaining popularity among fans as the fans definitely want to know about the journey of Spider-Man becoming what he is. After all, becoming Spider-Man won’t be a one day process or something that happens overnight.

So, the series will answer all such questions and fill up gaps that have been left by several MCU movies. It is yet to be seen if Peter Parker a.k.a Spider-Man will appear in the first episode itself or the first season will be all about the build-up.