Spider-Man 3 Leaked Dialogues Reveal Most Important Plot Points

The leaked dialogues of Spider-Man: No Way Home reveal more about what we can expect from the movie. And it’s overwhelming.

The dialogues of Marvel Studios Spider-Man: No Way Home that leaked, before the release of the teaser trailer, speak a lot about the movie and its characters. If the dialogues are in it, all the rumors till now will prove to be true. What we have to wait to see is whether the early plot leaks are correct or not. And for that, we need to wait for the movie to arrive, which we barely can.

For a movie that is as hyped as Spider-Man: No Way Home, doesn’t Marvel seem a bit too slippery as far as secrecy is concerned? Because on one hand, Marvel successfully kept it under wraps and took this long to release the first teaser trailer. We should not forget that it leaked only a day ago (which Marvel might have deliberately let go). On the other hand, the number of leaks the movie has had surpasses those of any other MCU movie or show.

Let’s just do a hand count. First, we came to know that multiple characters will be returning in the film. Then we got to know the villains and the actors playing them. We also came to know of rumors that both Andrew and Tobey are in the film. Then the apparent plot of the film got leaked. And the latest leaks include dialogues!! At this stage, anyone would think that so many leaks from one of the most crucial Phase 4 movies cannot really have occurred just like that. Although most leaks need to be taken with a grain of salt, the number of leaks of Spider-Man: No Way Home makes for a considerable amount of salt. And we all know what happens when there is too much salt…it ruins the taste.

Spider-Man meets Himself

Some of the dialogues clearly reveal that the movie will involve Tom, Andrew, and Tobey in their respective Spider-Man avatars. And there will be interactions between them about themselves. And knowing Spider-Man’s humor, we can only imagine how funny they can turn out to be. He is the only superhero who has fun fighting crime. One such leaked dialogue is, “Is this stuff coming out of you?” Tom’s Spidey asks this question to Tobey’s Spidey and we know why. In the Raimi-verse, the web comes out from Peter’s wrists unlike that in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise or the MCU where we have web-shooters. So naturally, Tom is intrigued about how Tobey can shoot webs out of his bare hands.

What Makes Sense

One of the dialogues leaked included what we saw Mordo tell Doctor Strange about not casting the dangerous spell. Also, we have the ‘tampering with the stability of space-time’ sentence that again we find in the teaser. This is what adds to the possibility that the other dialogues can be heard in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Odds of Spider-Man: No Way Home leaked dialogues

As cool as the dialogues sound, many of these already belong to characters from previous Spider-Man movies and other MCU movies. Here’s a list of some of them:

“Is this stuff coming out of you?”- Falcon to Spider-Man, Airport fight scene, Captain America: Civil War (2016)

“The power of the sun in the palm of my hand.”- Doctor Octavius achieves the fusion reaction in front of the delegates, Spiderman 2 (2004)

The “Itsy bitsy spider” poem & “We are who we choose to be…”- ropeway fight scene, Spider-Man (2002)

“I will kill the light…a world without Spider-Man.”- Dr. Kafka experiments on Electro, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

So, from the looks of it, we might see glimpses from previous Marvel movies in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Or the usage of these dialogues can be a way to pay homage to the two other Spider-Man franchises. After all, all of them contribute in their own way to give us our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.