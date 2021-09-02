Spider-Man 3: How Many Villains Did We Really See

Sinister Six will bring Mysterio back in action or will MCU fans finally get to see the Scorpion’s villainous potential.

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer was dropped several days back and ever since it was released it has overpowered the brains of the MCU fanatics. The trailer continues to stay in the fans’ consciousness and they continue to come up with theories and speculations. The trailer has taken the fans’ expectations to a new height and the is expected to be Marvel’s biggest blockbuster, even bigger than the Avengers: Endgame. With Doctor Strange and Peter Parker in action, MCU has confirmed Doc Ock with some other signature villains will be back in the movie.

‘SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME’ has become the most watched trailer within a 24-hour time span.



The first trailer received 355.5M global views in its first 24 hours, surpassing the previous record-holder ‘AVENGERS: ENDGAME’, which drove 289M views.



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/du7VkS7ssG — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 25, 2021

There are speculations and news that show that the movie will bring together the three Spider-Man versions starring Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland. Furthermore, there are chances that MCU fans will finally get to see the Spider-Men facing the Sinister Six.

After the three villains, Doc Ock, Green Goblin, and Electro were evidently spotted in the trailer and the Lizard and Sandman were vividly spotted, the question arises how Marvel will bring Sinister Six into action.

There are five antagonists out of which one could come along with the five confirmed villains and try to defeat the three spider-men.

The Vulture

Michael Keaton’s Vulture from Spider-Man Homecoming is definitely not the character to be forgotten. Michael Keaton and superhero movies go hand in hand, also Vulture is one of those antagonists that remains unexplored after its past appearance.

While everybody’s talking about Spider-Man, I’d just like to say that Vulture is probably my second favorite villain in the MCU behind Thanos. pic.twitter.com/A7xe8yfomL — 🦖 Noah (@MrYutyrannus) August 24, 2021

MCU can bring it back and give it the importance it deserves. But, the return of Michael Keaton seems to be a difficult deal right now as his schedule would probably be packed as he will be appearing as the Batman in the upcoming Flash movie.

The Scorpion

Mac Gargan’s Scorpion was first introduced in Spider-Man Homecoming, though he never developed into a big antagonist. He had to go to prison because of Spider-Man and Ironman, hence he always wanted to take revenge. In the post-credit scene of Spider-Man Homecoming was seen asking Andrian Toomes if he knew Spider-Man’s identity.

I saw some people saying that lizard was in the Spider-Man trailer but am I the only one who thinks it could be the scorpion? pic.twitter.com/LYpFq9BLqi — Theo Crouch (@TheoCrouch2) August 25, 2021

Now, when Spider-Man’s identity as Peter Parker is revealed, it makes complete sense for the Scorpion to show up and team with the other five to seek vengeance. The Scorpion was never seen after that post-credit scene so No Way Home might be the right time for Scorpion’s sting.

Mysterio

Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio was the main antagonist of Spider-Man: Far From Home. He is basically the reason that the multiverse comes into the picture, as he was the one who revealed that Spider-Man is actually Peter Parker. Furthermore, he accused Spider-Man of murdering him.

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME THEORY Predicts Major MYSTERIO REVEAL! https://t.co/7iibwkkN32 pic.twitter.com/AQQuwXd6H5 — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) August 26, 2021

Mysterio being alive is entirely possible since the ability to smokescreen and deceive people is his strongest suit. So, if Mysterio returns from the dead, it would make Spider-Man a.k.a Peter Parker’s world even more chaotic.

The Rhino

Paul Giamatti’s Rhino was seen at the end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 for a short time. He is another one of those Amazing Spider-Man characters that remain unexplored and MCU fans didn’t get a chance to see the full potential of these villains.

Imagine mcu spider-man fights rhino from the amazing spider-man 2 pic.twitter.com/Ir9FECZRpP — cosmic (@Sjiwiw1) August 23, 2021

Now, when Doctor Strange or his variant has opened the gates of the multiverse, Rhino might have a chance to claim his armour again. And, since Peter Parker has got a very close connection with metal armours it would be interesting to see him face one.

Kraven, the Hunter

Kraven the Hunter is one of the members of the Sinister Six from Marvel Comics. He tried to defeat Spider-Man alone, but when he couldn’t he joined another five Spider-Man antagonists to defeat Spider-Man.

Kraven is one of those antagonists that have not yet been seen by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hence, it may be a good time to bring someone new from the multiversal doors and complete the signature Sinister Six.

As far as this idea of Sinister Six is considered both Marvel and Sony are well aware it has got great potential and it is exactly what superhero fans need today. Marvel Cinematic Universe has proven now and then that it can go beyond its fans’ expectations and just turn the tables.

So, this time speculations suggest that Marvel will bring together the Sinister Six and the three Spider-men through the multiverse. All we can do right now is sit tight and wait for the next trailer to drop in and if that also does not reveal something Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit the theatres on 17th December 2021.