Spencer: Kristian Stewart Escalates Drama As Princess Diana

Actor Kristen Stewart dared to step into the world’s most beautiful woman Princess of Wales, Diana. Better known as Queen of people’s hearts Lady Di was a member of the British royal family who met a tragic demise on 31st August 1997. Married to Prince Charles and mother to Prince William and Harry she was taken away too soon. Nonetheless, the Royal scandal is fresh in everyone’s memory.

Ever since then, we have seen far too many dramatic character portrayals of her mystical life. Through the lens of both, the films and TV series over decades. Ostensibly, revived by the vision of multiple actresses and directors. Of them, Netflix’s The Crown is counted as the most absorbing of all. But the recent ventures of Hollywood starring The Twilight Saga’s Kristian Stewart looks even more promising. Here is everything you need to know about Spencer before it hits the screens.

Watch: Spencer Official Trailer

When and where?

The movie is slated to release ahead 25th death anniversary of the lamentable accident of Princess Diana. It will hit theatres on 5th November this year. However, the UK date is still unconfirmed. The year 2022 will mark the 25th death anniversary. Before that, the movie premiered during the Venice Film Festival and has got good initial reviews.

What will happen in Spencer?

The biopic explores a time span of a week precisely focusing on the three riotous days in Diana’s life. During Christmas days of 1991, Spencer and her family are staying at Sandringham estate in Norfolk (a well-known tradition in British Royalty), when she realizes her failing marriage and her line-up for throne need to end soon. Those very days are presumed to be life-turning days that nudged the separation of Charles and Diana in 1992. The movie is directed by well-renowned Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín. On getting candid about the plot, Larrain shares,

“We decided to get into a story about identity, and around how a woman decides somehow, not to be the queen. She’s a woman who, in the journey of the movie, decides and realizes that she wants to be the woman she was before she met Charles.”

The cast- who is who?

The Spencer is helmed by Kristian Stewart as the lead actress portraying Princess Diana. Besides her other names include Jack Farthing (fabled for Poldark and The Riot Club) essaying the role of Prince Charles, Olga Hellsing as Sarah Ferguson (aka Fergie, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife), and Thomas Douglas as Earl Spencer. Sally Hawkins (Academy Award nominee for The Shape of Water), Timothy Spall (BAFTA Award nominee), and Sean Harris (fabled for his role in Mission Impossible: Fallout) will also essay a role. But the details of about the roles are thin on ground.

Surprisingly, a debate was sparked concerning the casting choices. It was believed that Spencer’s Kristen Stewart looked nothing like Diana and a plausible selection would have been a British actress rather than an American. However, Pablo jumped to her rescue and spoke in her defense stating,

“To do this well, you need something very important in the film, which is a mystery, Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need.”

Reasonably, the judgment of Pablo can’t be discredited given his track record of delivering symbolics like Neruda (2016) and Jackie (2016).

As the movie restricts its coverage to a tight timeframe, it is expected to be abundantly explicit and dramatized. So far, the eerie similarities are also startling. But only time will unravel how well does it capture the tumults in the life of Diana.

Netflix’ The Crown season 5 is anticipated to drop in June 2022.