Sophia Di Martino Hints At Sylvie Vs Scarlet Witch Face-Off

Sophia Di Martino who played Loki variant, Sylvie in one of the most-watched Marvel T.V series, Loki has expressed her desire of seeing her character Sylvie sharing the screen with Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff a.k.a Scarlet Witch. So, Sylvie and Scarlet Witch might team up or face each other in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Who wants to see a #ScarletWitch and #Sylvie team up? Sounds like @sophiadimartino does! "People seem to want to see her with Wanda, and I think that would be pretty cool as well." (Source: @heatworld) pic.twitter.com/ipZ3oqpbo0 — FandomWire (@FandomWire) September 21, 2021

Loki and WandaVision

The Disney+ TV series Loki and WandaVision have added several new faces to the MCU roster and at the same time have explored the potential of some already existing Marvel faces. Loki TV series brought the Loki variant, Sylvie in an everlasting way and in no time made her fans’ favourite.

Similarly, WandaVision explored the life of Wanda Maximoff and how she eventually became the Scarlet Witch. MCU fans believed that the doors of the multiverse will open in the final episode of WandaVision which didn’t actually happen.

The doors of the multiverse finally opened when Sylvie killed He Who Remains a.k.a Kang the Conqueror in the final episode of Loki. But, this doesn’t mean that the last WandaVision episode did not deliver. MCU fans were not able to catch it then but now they realize that the final episode delivered more than they expected. Some sources suggest that the final episode of Loki and WandaVision were in perfect sync.

Sylvie and Scarlet Witch

Marvel Cinematic Universe has already opened the multiversal doors with its TV series Loki and is all set to explore the multiverse. Marvel had made it clear that its TV series will be directly tied to the films and would be a part of the wide MCU timeline.

MCU fans have been high on thought ever since and have imagined every Marvel team-up possible. Amid all the speculations and rumours over different social media platforms, Di Martino who made her MCU debut as Sylvie in Loki has expressed her interest in pairing up with Wanda Maximoff a.k.a Scarlet Witch.

Di Martino when asked by the Heat Magazine who she would like her character Sylvie to be paired up with, she replied a teaming up between Wanda a.k.a Scarlet Witch and Sylvie would be “pretty cool”, which she further went on saying “it could either way.”

“People seem to want to see her with Wanda and I think that would be pretty cool as well. Sylvie and Wanda. Could go either way.”

A face-off between Sylvie and Scarlet Witch

Sylvie and Scarlet Witch could be a great team with their superpowers, but since it is about the multiversal war and Loki always has been on the anti-hero side the team-up could go sideways. If that happens MCU fans will get to see a face-off between the characters which will be equally heart throbbing.

Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch is coming back in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Sylvie along with Mobius and the God of Mischief, Loki could be seen in the Doctor Strange sequel as well. So, maybe MCU fans get to see the team-up between the Enchantress and the Witch sooner than they expect.

MCU has started exploring the multiverse and is looking forward to unleashing its true potential in the future with its forthcoming movies, Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022.