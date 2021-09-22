Sony’s Rush To Take Down Andrew Garfield’s Leaked Video Only Confirms Spider-verse

The leaked video of Andrew Garfield from the sets of Spider-Man: Far From Home is indeed real explains VFX artist and Youtuber Captain Sting.

Excitement is on the rise as there is now clear evidence that the viral video of Andrew Garfield from the sets of Spider-Man: Far From Home is real and not fake. This further ascertains the fact that Andrew is in the movie!

The Fake Theory behind Leaked Andrew Garfield video

A few days ago, VFX artist Alex Cerrato uploaded a video showing Andrew Garfield from the sets of Spider-Man: No Way Home. On September 15, Cerrato uploaded another video on his Youtube channel titled “How I trolled the entire Internet – Andrew Garfield DeepFake”. Under the video, Cerrato stated, “I’m sure you saw the “leaked” video of Andrew Garfield on the set of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ confirming the SpiderVerse. I’m sorry to tell you that it was my doing, and I didn’t expect it to go viral like that. This is a quick preview of how I made this DeepFake”.

Deepfake is basically when you train a computer, based on pattern and image recognition, to understand the structure of the human face. With it, one can accurately replicate someone’s face into someone else’s. Here’s the video he showed as proof:

The Proof that It is Real

However, on the same day i.e. September 15, VFX artist and Youtuber Captain Sting uploaded his video showing how Cerrato’s DeepFake video was fake. And that the leaked video featuring Andrew Garfield is indeed from the sets of Spider-Man: No Way Home. He said that Cerrato made use of wrong VFX techniques to show off. What’s important to note is that there are always some details that are not easy at all for VFX to create or replicate from real-life e.g. creases, shadows, and hair movement, and many other things. These were there in the video that Sting pointed out were impossible to recreate, the way they appeared, using VFX.

The other thing that Captain Sting talked about is the second set of hands that is visible on the left side of the frame. Andrew is talking to “someone” who is clearly wearing what appear to be Spider-Man gloves. And we can rather take it for granted that he is wearing the whole costume. From the looks of the webbing, it is clear that it is the Raimi suit! And only one person donned that, our very own Tobey Maguire.

However, there is still a grain of salt that remains as Andrew Garfield has time and again stated that he has no idea about the rumors or why they are making rounds. He even stated to Newsweek that fans are in for a disappointment if they think that they will get to see three Spider-Men together.

What’s Up Danger?

And yet we use the word “If”. If this video is real then we are in for the greatest superhero movie ever. Three Spider-Men from three different universes, along with the villains, going all in. Spider-Man: No Way Home will raise the bar of superhero movies big time. And needless to say, Danger will have a new face and so will Courage. What a friendly neighbourhood it will be!

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases on December 17, 2021.