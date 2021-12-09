Sony Set To Beat Marvel With Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Lord and Miller are back with Across the Spider-Verse (Part one) which will feature more of Miles Morales’ journey as he discovers what it is to be Spider-Man as well as meet more Spider-Men from other universes. Before getting into the nuts and bolts of the trailer, the title confirms one major thing which is Miles Morales is getting his trilogy. Across The Spider-Verse is split into two parts according to producers and writers Lord and Miller.

Official stills from 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)' pic.twitter.com/30ciaHK3fn — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 5, 2021

According to them the wait for the threequel won’t be that long and will release one year after Across The Spider-Verse Part one drops. “Miles’ story is an epic,” Lord and Miller said in an interview with EW. “We wrote what we thought the story needed to be, and to our surprise, we realized it was two movies instead of one. We’re working on them both as we speak. Part Two will be out sometime in 2023. We will sleep again in 2024.”

Across The Spidervese: Groundbreaking animation yet again!

Into the spider-verse marked a change in animated movies as it had some of the most groundbreaking animations of recent times, almost feeling like we are inside a comic book. It was so good that it won the Oscar for the best-animated movie when it was released, and Lord and Miller have said that this one will have even more amazing animation which will further push the boundaries of what animation can do.

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (PART ONE) – First Look

Trailer breakdown

The trailer is sort of a teaser trailer as it shows very little of what is going on but gives us a glimpse of what we might be getting into for Across The Spider-Verse (Part One). The clip shows that Gwen has found a way to travel to Miles’ universe. Miles (Shameik Moore) and Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) are shown as at the beginning of their relationship,it might blossom into something more but that is saved for later. After a conversation between them to explore the area, we are thrown into a clip of various spidermen.

“Miles will reunite with some old friends and meet… a lot of new ones.” said the producers. We are shown two to three Spidermen across various multiverses and by the Indian theme and background score one of them might end up being Pavitr Prabhakar. One of them is Miguel O’Hara (played by Oscar Isaac) who was teased at the end of Into the Spider-Verse.

The clip also showcases some incredible fight sequences for a split second. “Every dimension looks and feels radically different from all the others,” Lord and Miller teased. “They all look like they were drawn by a different artist.”

A good time to be a Spider-Man fan

Sony seems to give Spider-Man fans the maximum they can give. With Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home set to reunite Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man versions with Tom Holland’s version, fans must be rejoicing. There was a Venom: Let There Be Carnage end credit scene that further conjoins Sony’s Spider-Verse with MCU. Now, Across the Spider-Verse is another movie that seems to be giving everything that Spidey fans want.