Snyderverse To End With Ben Affleck’s Batman Dying In The Flash 2022

Ben Affleck will say goodbye to Batfleck in The Flash 2022

The Flash movie is finally in production and has started filming on set. For the first time, the movie will have two Batmen, with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck both reprising their roles as the dark knight in this time-travelling movie. But something interesting is going on with Batfleck’s appearance in the Flash.

Watch: Flash Panel | DC FanDome 2020

Affleck only wanted to play Batman for Zack Snyder

Ben Affleck has a weird relationship with his Batman interpretation. He was initially wary of playing a superhero adored by so many because he wasn’t sure Warner Bros Studios was making a good film. But then Zack Snyder convinced him that the Batman he was going to play was supposed to be different and be an experienced Batman who has lost his morals a little bit.

Affleck bought in his friend Chris Terrio to juice up the script and make sure his Batman role was a memorable one for the audiences. But he was always committed to playing the role for Zack Snyder and no one else.

Hence when Snyder left DC, Affleck too left the role after months of negotiations. Although he is still interested in playing the role as evident by the fact that he returned for additional scenes for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, he has never played the role without Snyder’s direction, so it will be interesting to see him in The Flash under Andy Muschietti.

Affleck’s final hurrah as Caped Crusader

The Flash might be Ben Affleck’s last appearance on the big screen as Batman if the leaks are supposed to be believed. After helping Barry Allen make his new suit and free his father from jail, his Batman might be sacrificed to end his DCEU journey and allow newer characters like Supergirl to take the center stage.

“I’m glad to be collaborating with someone who has been on both sides of the camera, too,” Muschietti said. “He understands.” This refers to the fact that Ben Affleck is an oscar-winning director-actor and writer who has directed several of his movies in the past. He was scheduled to direct his own The Batman solo movie before handing it over to Matt Reeves.

Muschietti is a huge fan of Batfleck

Muschietti seems to be a huge fan of how Ben Affleck portrays Batman hence he was so keen to bring him back for The Flash. “His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong, which is his masculinity—because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline —but he’s also very vulnerable,” Muschietti said.

“He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance.”

“He’s a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before,” the director says. “It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where the Ben Affleck’s Batman kicks in.”

The director also says that Ben Affleck’s Batman is the baseline character in the DCEU and Flash cannot go meeting other characters from DC without interacting with his mentor and friend Bruce Wayne. Although marred by controversies and delays, the Flash film is set to give more of the beloved Batfleck to all the fans.