Snyder Strikes Back At WB: Takes His Scripts To Netflix

Zack Snyder moves over to Netflix as Warner declares themself as Anti Snyder

Netflix seems to be all in for Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead with an animated series, live-action prequel and a potential sequel also planned, which leaves very little room for Zack Snyder to return to DC.

ARMY OF THE DEAD “Opening 15 Minutes”

One Persons Loss is Another’s Gain

Zack Snyder is on a roll in 2021, firstly releasing his four-hour ultimate cut of Justice League and then making a brand new IP with Army of the Dead for Netflix. The difference in both companies’ approach to Zack Snyder’s content is very huge. While HBOMax and Warner Studios tried everything they could to slow down Zack Snyder’s Justice League but Netflix on the other hand has gone all out on promoting it. They have even made the movie available in select theatres for a week before it drops on Netflix worldwide on May 21st.

Netflix’s support for Zack’s ideas

Netflix has dropped the movie’s first 15 minutes for fans to have a look at what Zack Snyder has in store for them. Snyder’s work is very controversial, some people hate it while some people love his movies as evident by his massive passionate fanbase who demanded to Release The Snyder Cut. Those who fall on the side of loving his work will like this movie as well. Zack Snyder essentially created a mini-movie for his opener as he did with Watchmen.

Ready for #ArmyOfTheDead? Watch the 15 minutes from the film now – you have 32 hours, viewer discretion advised: https://t.co/kMVev6AFAJ pic.twitter.com/joCGYdIY2Q — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 13, 2021

The opening 15 minutes show that there is an alpha zombie who was being transported from Area 51 to another secure location. After a hilarious accident, the alpha zombie breaks out and looks over at vegas, and makes it his base for his zombie town. Then there’s a musical montage of the events after the event. We see that Las Vegas has been infected by the zombie virus and we see a team of zombie fighters which includes Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) who save the people who aren’t bitten by zombies. In the process, Scott Ward loses his wife who was also a member of the team. If the first 15 minutes are as good as the rest of the movie, the movie is destined to be a wild ride.

Warner has become anti-Snyder

According to Deborah Snyder, Snyder’s wife and his main producer on all of his movies, Netflix has been very supportive of their support for Zack. She says that Netflix had taken the bold decision to go all out for his zombie universe and make a prequel and an animated series as well. To her surprise, HBOMax and Warner Studios haven’t even revealed the streaming numbers to Snyders themselves, which just shows how much anti-Snyder Warner really is. But if Netflix fulfils all the criteria to make awesome movies without any interference, there’s no reason why they wouldn’t continue their work on the biggest streaming service.

I got absolutely no information from HBO Max or Warner Bros. None Deborah Snyder to IndeWire

“I’m getting a lot more indication [from Netflix about ‘Army of the Dead’], a lot more sharing of information in terms of indicators that are looking good. They won’t be reporting box office because it’s not really about the box office for this — we’re in 600 theatres — but I think the idea was more, this is a big film and they want to make a big event out of it.”

Army Of The Dead drops on May 21st globally.