Shazam Says ‘No’ To Henry Cavill And ‘Yes’ To Helen Mirren

The Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren is all set to play the antagonist in Zachary Levi’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

The latest addition to Shazam! cast is Helen Mirren, who will play the main villain, Hespera, daughter of Atlas. The actress has won several awards for her classic performances over the years. While many fans were expecting Henry Cavill’s Superman to be featured, with Mirren’s addition to the cast, we can expect Shazam will anyway get a run for his money.

Watch: Shazam 2: Fan-made Teaser Trailer

Dame Helen Mirren and her diverse roles

Helen Mirren won an Oscar and a BAFTA for “The Queen,” three BAFTA Television Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards, a Tony Award, an Oliver Award, and five SAG Awards over the years for her various roles.

#Shazam 2’: Oscar-Winner Helen Mirren To Play The Sequel’s Villain Hespera pic.twitter.com/Mk4wIiK04K — Ciné Binger 📽 (@CineBinger) March 24, 2021

The 75-year-old star has a list of diverse roles. Helen Mirren will reprise her role as Magdalene Shaw in the latest installment of Fast and Furious. And add her first superhero role in the diverse list of roles when she plays Haspera in the Shazam sequel.

Huge success of Shazam!

Shazam! the movie created by Bill Parker and C.C Beck, earned over USD 366 million worldwide and was the No. 1 file worldwide for its weekend in 2019. The movie shows the story of a teenager, Billy Batson, who turns is struck by lightning every time he says the magical word, “Shazam.” The lightning converts the boy into his adult superhero alter ego.

Though the boy transforms into an adult superhero and is bestowed with the powers of six Gods: the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury, he continues to be an innocent kid at heart.

The same team which made Shazam! will be returning with the sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and with the cast of the movie becoming stronger. The movie is expected to be an even bigger blockbuster than the last time.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is going to be electrifying

Zachary Levi has started hitting the gym to reprise his role in the sequel. Helen Mirren is not the only newcomer in Shazam; Rachel Zegler will also be joining the cast and is expected to be Hespera’s sister in the movie.

Now, with the movie expected to start shooting this May, the cast has started developing. Several reports suggest that the movie will have three different villains. One of the villains will be Hillen Mirren; let’s see who all will join the cast now. As the production of the movie begins, it will definitely bring some more names to the surface.

Screen Rant: Zachary Levi Begins Training For Shazam 2 | Screen Rant.https://t.co/jTjRrDcpXL



via @GoogleNews — Joseph Hucks (@JosephHucks) April 1, 2021

There are still not many things we know about the movie. The plot details are still under several wraps; however, we can say that the movie will have several Gods from Greek mythology.

What remains to be the biggest blow to the fans is Henry Cavill won’t be there as the Superman. Now, all we fans can do is sit tight, wait for the sequel to be thrilling, and be more lightning-struck than the first Shazam.

Isn’t it sad that now the most we can expect from Henry Cavill's #Superman are cameos in movies like Black Adam or Shazam.?



Superman should be leading his own solo films and having cameos from Black Adam and Shazam, not the other way around! #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/3vlRCX5FKQ — Sergio-el (@sergioees) March 29, 2021

The movie’s sequel was finalized not long after the huge success of Shazam! and the movie was scheduled to be released in 2022. But, due to the pandemic, the movie Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now expected to hit the theatres in June 2023.