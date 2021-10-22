Shazam! Fury of The Gods BTS Teases Dwayne Johnson’s, Black Adam Mythology

The behind-the-scenes trailer is sheer proof that Shazam! Fury of The Gods has everything to outshine its predecessor, Shazam!

The recent teaser/trailer of Shazam! Fury of The Gods gave a lot of information about the upcoming movie. The trailer arrived with a lot of behind the scenes information, showing the various cast locations and introducing the villains.

Shazam! Fury of The Gods was announced soon after the success of its prequel. However, the fans shouldn’t get their hopes high as the much-awaited movie will not be released before June 2023. Nonetheless, after a long time, while the fans were teased with behind the scenes of the movie at the DC FanDome.

SHAZAM BEHIND THE SCENES

DC FanDome brought back Zachary Levi showing off behind the scenes of the movie coming out in 2023. Though it was not exactly a trailer and more of a tease, it did give a lot of background information about the upcoming movie.

The behind-the-scenes footage gave a glimpse of everybody who is going to be a part of the movie in their signature costumes. It also showed a lot of new locations and scenes that will eventually be accomplished with CGI.

The film will bring back Asher Angel and Levi to reprise their respective roles as Billy Batson and Shazam. Shazam! Fury of The Gods will also have Jack Dylan Grazer as Freedy, Billy Batson’s best friend.

THE MOVIE HAS A STRONG ANTAGONISTIC CAST

The biggest release from the so-called trailer was the revelations of villains in the movie. The movie will bring the villainous daughters of Atlas, Helen Mirren as Hespera and Lucy Liu as Kalypso. Along with the daughters in their golden shining attire, will be Rachel Zegler in some mysterious roles.

While Rachel Zegler will appear in some mysterious role probably beside Billy Batson’s Shazam. There is another mysterious character in the trailer too, Djimon Hounsou suited as Shazam. There is still no clarity about his role but his addition to the sequel cast seems interesting.

Another segment of the trailer teases the presence of a lot of mythological stuff in the movie, from the locations to the presence of mythological creatures. Talking about mythology, Shazam! Fury of the Gods seems to dig more into Greek mythology and introduce some monsters like Harpies, Minotaurs, and Dragons.

The kids, who are still living in Philadelphia, were seen returning to one such mythological location, Rock of Eternity. The kids will not stop at Rock of Eternity and visit Athens, the Library of Eternity, and the Realm of the Gods.

MYTHOLOGY, ACTION, ROMANCE – Shazam! 2 Joins The Dots Back To Black Adam

The trailer gives a lot of positivity if you are someone who would want to see Shazam in action. The upcoming movie will probably give more time to the Shazam family to be in action than the previous Shazam movie did. And, with the villain cast emerging strong, the protagonists must enhance the action too.

Now, when there’s mythology, there’s action. What’s missing is romance. From the trailer, another thing that seems like it is a love angle to Freddy’s life. He is seen sitting with a girl with his hands all crossed signalling towards a romantic build-up.

Amidst a lot of action, hero-villain drama, crash crashes and explosions, some romance will add the right amount of drama to the movie. There is a lot of information that this behind-the-scenes brings with it from action to romance to mythology. And speaking about DC mythology Shazam 2 looks like it’s going to join the dots backwards to Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam. The Rock starer was also teased during the event and avid comic readers know the mythos of Black Adam and Shazam goes hand in hand.

Now, when the behind-the-scenes trailer/teaser has just come out, the speculations and rumours will start piling up. The movie is a long time from being released right now, but certainly, the build-up has started. The final movie, Shazam! Fury of The Gods will release on 2nd June 2023.