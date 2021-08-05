Shang-Chi Could Be The First Major Sign Of An Active Multiverse

Warning: Loki Series Spoiler Alert!

With Marvel’s Phase Four fully underway, the MCU has wasted no time in diving into different angles of time travelling shenanigans. After WandaVision showed Wanda Maximoff ripping apart the veil of reality and spiralling down a tunnel of grief, Lady Loki put the icing on the cake by killing the “Kang” Variant who was supposedly holding the timeline together. Although the 6 episode limited Loki series aired its last episode last week, it pretty much laid the foundation for multiversal chaos that will be explored in the upcoming titles.

New #ShangChi featurette links back to Iron Man, how @SimuLiu landed the role, and Shang-Chi's relationship with his father 👀pic.twitter.com/VhicvhMeBM — Fandom (@getFANDOM) July 30, 2021

After the release of Scarlett Johansen’s Black Widow this month, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is the next expected Marvel movie. Its currently scheduled for a September 3rd release and will feature Simu Liu as Shang-Chi; the heir to a secret crime dynasty known as The Ten Rings. He hides out in San Francisco until his father, the leader of the Ten Rings Syndicate would prefer for him to follow in his footsteps as the greatest criminal in the world, Shang-Chi would

Shang-Chi’s Plot Details by Feige

Marvel’s CEO, Kevin Feige, recently had an interview with Rotten Tomatoes and confirmed a couple of details relating to the upcoming Shang-Chi marvel movie. “It’s a great story of a young man that realizes his father is essentially one of the world’s greatest super-villains, one of the world’s greatest criminals: How do you process that? How do you deal with that as a child and how do you evolve beyond that? And the heroism needed to break free of that and grow beyond that.”

Feige also highlighted the selection process that picked Simu Liu, stressing that the casting process was long and tedious and almost seemed impossible to do perfectly.

“How we could find somebody to play Shang-Chi was Destin’s biggest question when he signed up as director. Our producer. Jonathan Schwartz. and casting director ,Sarah Finn, looked at hundreds of people and Simu [Liu] came up relatively late in the process, when you just start to get to that point of maybe it’s not going to happen. Because what you want is everybody in your inner circle – the producers, the filmmakers – to see somebody and look at each other and go, ‘We found this person. This is the one.”

Return of Abomination

The final trailer for the Shang-Chi movie revealed quite an amount of information about what to expect. Firstly, in classic Marvel style, the Ten Rings have been modified as bracelets for the movie, rather than the actual rings used in the comics. The trailer contained a couple of action sequences, but the most significant being a royal rumble setting where it looked like Wong was battling The Abomination; a character from The Incredible Hulk.

Kevin Feige confirmed The Abomination’s return in Shang-Chi, while he also revealed that the real Mandarin was going to be revealed as the leader of the Ten Rings, who is also Shang-Chi’s father, Wen Wu. “We just recently released the final trailer for Shang-Chi. Some fans said, ‘This looks like a character they hadn’t seen in many years named The Abomination, fighting a character that looks like Wong. And I can say that the reason it looks like that, is because that is Abomination fighting Wong. Yes. And again, [it’s] a fun thing to have a character that we haven’t had on screen in over a decade show up in the MCU. And to see fans on that little tag of the trailer recognize that and embrace that is great fun.”

The Real Mandarin

Played by the veteran Asian actor, Tony Leung, the Mandarin is finally going to be making a long-awaited appearance after the coy twist in Iron Man 3 that introduced Trevor Slattery as a fake Mandarin instead. “Just because that version wasn’t real didn’t mean there’s not a leader of the Ten Rings organization and that is who we meet for the first time in Shang-Chi,” Feige revealed.

“And Destin Daniel Cretton coming in and again, dedicating his talents… He’s an amazing filmmaker who does amazing movies that have been on a smaller-budgeted size compared to a big Marvel movie, but coming in and giving his personal vision to this story of this father and son and really this family, was very special.”

The Shang-Chi Marvel movie is set to dive into the history of The Ten Rings which is the organization responsible for kidnapping Tony Stark back in Iron Man. And this connection back to the beginning of the MCU, along with the confirmed return of The Abomination, suggests that Marvel could be planning to introduce a host of old – and new – characters into the MCU. A Royal Rumble death-ring match, with a couple of magical rings as the final prize seems like the perfect place to bring in some pretty awesome villains – or perhaps bring back some existing ones.

Although we aren’t sure exactly how Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings connects to the greater MCU timeline, fans are excited to finally get to see the real Mandarin in action. In the comics, the Mandarin is a very powerful criminal and Feige has expressed confidence in Tony Leung’s ability to do justice to the role. Feige said in his recent interview:

“And again, talking about actors making these characters come to life, Tony Leung playing Shang-Chi’s father and the leader of the Ten Rings is another pinch-yourself, dream-come-true moment, because he’s one of the best actors of our time, and we’re very excited to have him introduced to, I hope, a whole new fan base who might not be aware of his spectacular work that he’s done.”

Destin Daniel Cretton directed Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, which was produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth. The screenplay for the film was written by David Callaham, Destin Daniel Cretton, and Andrew Lanham, and it will be released on September 3rd.