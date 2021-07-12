Who Is That Dragon In The New Shang-Chi Trailer

Shang-Chi will not fight his father, the leader of the ten rings, Wenwu, a.k.a Mandarin alone, but with a dragon, the Great Protector.

Marvel Cinematic Universe is making sure that it leaves no stone unturned from making Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings the biggest MCU blockbuster ever made. Making the movie action-packed to having phenomenal cameos and introducing a dragon MCU is all set to give Shang-Chi the limelight it deserves.

experience it only in theaters September 3.

The power-packed trailer

The second trailer has already told MCU fans that Marvel is not just one but many steps ahead of all the speculations they can make. It is evident from the trailer that there will be implausible action between Shang-Chi and his father, Wenwu.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings will finally bring the Mandarin as Wenwu on the screen. The character will be played by Tony Leung, who will be the leader of the Ten Rings. But, this is not it; the movie will also bring the Abomination back to screen after thirteen years.

The Abomination was last seen in the Incredible Hulk in 2008. And, in the trailer released recently, the monster is seen facing Wong from Doctor Strange. But, all this was not enough for MCU; they made sure that fans had as much as possible on their plates, so they brought a dragon too.

The dragon is Fin Fang Foom

The trailer shows Shang-Chi and the dragon face to face, making the fans even more impatient for the movie. Some sources suggest that the Legend of the Ten Rings has something to do with the Chinese dragons, and hence this dragon might be Fin Fang Foom.

Fin Fang Foom is one of the most dangerous yet underrated villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The dragon is known to possess superhuman powers and remarkable muscularity. Fin Fang Foom is a shape-shifting alien who resembles a Chinese dragon.

So, the villain count in the movie will not just be limited to The Mandarin and Abomination; they have Fin Fang Foom in their corner as well. The way the dragon stares at Shang-Chi underwater seems like an old rivalry coming to the surface.

Not Fin Fang Foom but The Great Protector

The dragon staring at Shang-Chi is not the monstrous Fin Fang Foom but the Great Protector Sim Liu, playing the Shan-Chi, revealed that Fin Fang Foom would not be a part of this film.

There is hardly any information in the Marvel comics regarding the Great Protector, so maybe the Great Protector will subsequently connect with the Fin Fang Foom. Either way, having a dragon in the movie means it has got some business with the ten rings.

There are chances that The Great Protector turns out to be a member of the Fin Fang Foom family, but may not be nefarious and helps Shang-Chi in fighting his father, Wenwu, a.k.a Mandarin.

A Dragon in a movie or TV series has always taken the blockbuster rating to a peak. Not to forget the craze of dragons that Game of Thrones brought. So, even if you were not a Marvel fanatic, you would watch this standalone movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, for the sake of dragons.

The awaited Shang-Chi and the Legend of Dragons will hit the theatres on 3rd September 2021.